LOCAL NEWS

MLB’s biggest stars hit the All-Star red carpet

Jul 11, 2023, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners poses for a photo with his family during the T-Mobile MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners poses for a photo during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners walks during the All-Star Red Carpet Show during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels appears at the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a photo during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Pete Alonso of the New York Mets poses during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays signs autographs during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves poses during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a photo with family during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres poses during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo with family during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) From left, Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves, Nicole Olson, Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves, and Bleu Davis during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo with family during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox signs autographs during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox and family pose during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers and family pose during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and his wife appear during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) A Chevy Corvette sits on display during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Liv Lyons/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Texas Rangers mascot Rangers Captain signs autographs during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet show at Pike Place Market in Seattle on July 11. (Photo by Liv Lyons/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Check out the biggest and brightest stars to stroll through the T-Mobile All-Star Red Carpet at Pike Place Market ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

