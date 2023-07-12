Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

NBA Commissioner: ‘Enormous interest’ in bringing Sonics back to Seattle

Jul 12, 2023, 5:48 AM | Updated: 6:42 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

While much of the Seattle sports community’s attention has been fixed on the All-Star Game, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stoked the rumor mill for a different sport this week, hinting at the possibility of bringing professional basketball back to the Emerald City.

This came during comments to reporters at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where Silver spoke on expansion plans once the the league’s media rights deal expires in 2025.

“It’s not a sure thing but, as I’ve said before, I think it’s natural that organizations grow over time,” he hinted, going on to highlight a couple different cities as early leaders for an expansion team.

“We will look at [Vegas],” he said. “There’s no doubt there’s enormous interest in Seattle, that’s not a secret.”

That marked a significant change in tone from the commissioner, who had previously shot down expansion rumors at the 2022 NBA Finals. At the time, he had said that any talks of expansion were “not true.”

Rumblings of Supersonics’ long-awaited return to Seattle are also nothing new. Mayor Bruce Harrell has expressed his hopes for an NBA team on more than one occasion, while industry insiders have frequently touted Seattle as “first in line” for an expansion team.

Local News

forever chemicals...

Micki Gamez

‘Forever chemicals’ found in clothing could be making us sick

Writer Alden Wicker concluded in her work all the chemicals that we use on clothes are from fossil fuels as dye is one of the first chemical products invented by chemists.

7 hours ago

Image: Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners poses for a photo with family during the MLB All-Star ...

Frank Sumrall

MLB’s biggest stars hit the All-Star red carpet

Check out the biggest and brightest stars to stroll down the "magenta" carpet at Pike Place Market for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

1 day ago

Image: Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle councilmember Andrew Lewis keeps claiming false campaign endorsement

Embattled Seattle city councilmember Andrew Lewis keeps listing a campaign endorsement that doesn't exist. The endorsement was an attempt to bolster his chances at re-election.

1 day ago

Image: The Baird Springs Fire in Grant County...

staff and wire reports

Growing wildfire in central Washington prompts evacuations

As of noon Tuesday, all Level 3 evacuations were downgraded to Level 2.

1 day ago

FILE - Farmer Barry Evans drops dusty soil from a cotton crop he shredded and planted over with whe...

Associated Press

Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth

Franks still works in berry fields in Washington but is also political director for farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia.

1 day ago

drug...

Associated Press

Oregon county pauses plan to distribute tin foil, straws for fentanyl users

An Oregon county’s controversial plan to distribute tin foil and straws for fentanyl users and glass pipes for methamphetamine and crack users has been halted.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

NBA Commissioner: ‘Enormous interest’ in bringing Sonics back to Seattle