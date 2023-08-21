Ferry runs aground in San Juan Islands, out of service for repairs

The Washington State Ferry boat Chelan ran aground Sunday night, closing the Ocras Island terminal and putting the ship out of service.

WSF said that the incident happened around 9:35 p.m. when the ferry left Orcas Island for Friday Harbor.

According to KIRO 7 News, ferry officials called it a “soft grounding.”

There were only four passengers on board. They were given life preservers as a precaution while crew members checked the boat for possible damage.

None was found, and the boat returned to Orcas Island terminal.

The Coast Guard later allowed the ferry to return to Friday Harbor to be inspected.

As of early Monday morning, the boat was out of service until further notice. WSF said demands for service between the islands will be evaluated and adjusted as needed.

According to WSF, the Chelan and inter-island service will be out of service Monday, August 21, until further notice.

The Coast Guard will work with WSF to figure out what happened.

In April, the ferry Walla Walla lost power and ran aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island.