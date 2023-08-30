Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Betrayed colleagues’: Kent woman sentenced after embezzling $2.5M from firm

Aug 29, 2023, 6:31 PM

Everett embezzling...

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Christin Guillory, an accounting manager at an Everett-based manufacturing company, has been sentenced to three years in prison for wire fraud and tax fraud related to a 10-year embezzlement scheme, according to a press statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Guillory, 40, stole more than $2.5 million from her employer by transferring funds to accounts made up of fake companies she created, and then routing the funds to her own bank accounts.

“Ms. Guillory betrayed colleagues who were also her friends,” acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in the prepared statement. “For nine years, she engaged in a meticulous scheme to hide her theft. Over those nine years, she deliberately chose to steal from the company 867 times. And she did it while working side-by-side with colleagues who trusted her.”

More on Washington company violations: Young Corporation faces $2M fine from Department of Labor

Her illegal activity started in April 2013 when she set up an account with payment processor Square and altered the display name to make the account appear as a commercial shipping company, the DOJ reported. Between 2014 and 2019, Guillory secretly put $1,695,591 into that account and then transferred the money to her own bank accounts. Guillory would also make false entries within company bookkeeping records to conceal the theft.

“The victim company and its management and employees entrusted Guillory with access to its corporate funds,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Wilkinson stated, according to the DOJ. “Guillory had a longstanding and close friendship with the president of the company. Guillory worked closely with him and other colleagues each day for years. The whole time Guillory knew she was secretly stealing, placing the company’s financial security – and her colleagues’ jobs — at risk.”

At the sentencing hearing, one of the district judges said Guillory’s theft was driven by a drug addiction.

“You’ve known your entire life that you had an addiction issue, but you never took any steps on your own to deal with it,” U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said to Guillory.

By 2019, Guillory stopped using Square in favor of two PayPal accounts — one with a display name similar to her employer and the second labeled with the name of a shipping company in which she had no affiliation. In 2020 and 2021, she orchestrated the transfer of $604,000 to the PayPal accounts while continuing to make false accounting entries to cover her tracks, according to the DOJ.

Gorman, in the press statement, described Guillory’s decisions in 2021 as even more brazen as, between August and November, she transferred $247,000 directly from company accounts to her own bank accounts. The scheme was detected when a financial institution reported irregularities.

More Washington settlements: Tacoma pharmacy pays $80,000 settlement for alleged violations

Guillory also filed false tax returns, failing to report the approximate $2.5 million she embezzled. The district court displayed for the 2019 tax year, Guillory represented that her income was $38,022, but failed to report the $615,392 in income she received that year from her embezzlement.

“Ms. Guillory carried out her embezzlement for years, ultimately stealing more than $2.5 million from her employer,” Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said, the DOJ reports. “She endeavored to cover up her actions and violated the trust, not only of her employer, but also of people who considered her a friend. I appreciate the work of our investigators and those of our partners who finally brought an end to her scheme.”

Judge Martinez ordered Guillory pay restitution of $2,536,086 to the company, and $590,850 to the U.S. Treasury. She’ll also serve three years of supervised release after she completes her prison sentence.

Local News

clipper strike contract...

L.B. Gilbert

Clipper workers could strike over Labor Day weekend over contract dispute

A strike could disrupt Labor Day weekend plans for passengers hoping to hop on a ferry between Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia.

22 hours ago

unidentified man snohomish county...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Unidentified man found by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

Gold Bar deputies located an unidentified man at the Skyko River Bank in Startup in Snohomish County.

22 hours ago

puget sound gas bill...

Kate Stone

Gas bill rates to increase for Puget Sound customers

The increase stems from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, more commonly known as the "cap and invest" program.

22 hours ago

weather Seattle sunshine flooding...

Bill Kaczaraba

Weather shifts from Seattle sunshine to possible urban flooding

Face it. Cloudy skies and some rain were welcomed relief from the smoky, sunny skies and hot temperatures.

22 hours ago

pleads rideshare suspect...

L.B. Gilbert

18-year-old suspect pleads not guilty to murder of rideshare driver

The woman accused of carjacking and killing a ride-share driver in Seattle earlier this month plead not guilty in court Monday.

22 hours ago

FILE - Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center, Aug. 3, 2017, in Baltimore....

Associated Press

Amazon raising free-shipping minimums on customers without Prime

Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

‘Betrayed colleagues’: Kent woman sentenced after embezzling $2.5M from firm