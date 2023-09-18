Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Everett Clinic, Polyclinic to become Optum in 2024 rebrand

Sep 18, 2023, 4:33 PM

everett clinic...

The Everett Clinic (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Starting in 2024, The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic in Seattle will be known as Optum, the name of the parent company that has owned the Everett Clinic since 2019.

Optum made the announcement in an email to patients Monday and has launched a “rebrand” page on their website.

“As we become Optum, we’re making access to innovative care even easier,” Imelda Dacones, market president for Optum Pacific Northwest, said in a video announcing the rebrand.

More on Puget Sound medical offices: Protests outside Lynnwood opioid clinic

Optum also announced a launch of new clinics and services including online scheduling, on-demand video visits, and expanding the “care at-home program” alongside the name change, as The Everett Herald noted.

The Everett Clinic, which was founded in 1924, joined Optum in 2019 when its former parent company, DaVita Medical Group, was sold to Minnesota-based UnitedHealth for $4.3 billion in 2019. The parties had initially agreed to a sale for $4.9 billion in late 2017, but it was stuck in “regulatory red tape” for over a year. UnitedHealth then acquired a controlling share of The Polyclinic two years later. The Polyclinic operated for more than 100 years as an independent physician group before the buyout.

Optum operates 44 clinics in the Puget Sound region under The Everett Clinic name. The Herald pointed out Optum operates locations, as far north as Bellingham and as far south as Puyallup. Most of those are in Snohomish County.

More on The Everett Clinic: Everett Clinic, Polyclinic reach deal with Regence

Last month, Optum laid off an undisclosed number of Washington employees, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. The layoffs included administrative roles and nursing positions. The director of operations for Optum in Washington was among the layoffs.

“We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve,” Tess Nickerson, a spokeswoman for Optum, said in a prepared statement. “As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company.”

Local News

covid-19 dashboard respiratory illnesses...

L.B. Gilbert

COVID-19 dashboard converted to track 3 respiratory illnesses

The Washington State Department of Health has just launched its new Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard, which is set to replace the COVID-19 dashboard.

56 minutes ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

‘The worst it’s ever been’: Vashon residents voice frustrations with troubled ferry route

State legislators are probably going to get an earful from Vashon Island residents about the major issues many of them see on their ferry route

4 hours ago

india seattle police bodycam...

Sam Campbell and Bill Kaczaraba

More protests following Seattle police comments after death of Jaahnavi Kandula

There were more protests this weekend over comments made by Seattle police after a university student was struck and killed by a police cruiser.

4 hours ago

ship leaking ammonia tacoma...

L.B. Gilbert

Cleanup complete for ship leaking ammonia into Tacoma waters

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has finished removing all hazardous materials from a fishing vessel that was leaking ammonia into a waterway in Tacoma.

5 hours ago

fire air quality...

L.B. Gilbert

Air quality warning issued in Clallam County as wildfires burn

Clallam County Sheriff's Office warned that the smoke from the fires is causing health issues as the Air Quality Index (AQI) drops.

5 hours ago

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an ev...

Associated Press

Microsoft chief product exec behind Surface devices and Windows 11 steps down

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Everett Clinic, Polyclinic to become Optum in 2024 rebrand