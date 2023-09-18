Everett Clinic, Polyclinic to become Optum in 2024 rebrand

Starting in 2024, The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic in Seattle will be known as Optum, the name of the parent company that has owned the Everett Clinic since 2019.

Optum made the announcement in an email to patients Monday and has launched a “rebrand” page on their website.

“As we become Optum, we’re making access to innovative care even easier,” Imelda Dacones, market president for Optum Pacific Northwest, said in a video announcing the rebrand.

More on Puget Sound medical offices: Protests outside Lynnwood opioid clinic

Optum also announced a launch of new clinics and services including online scheduling, on-demand video visits, and expanding the “care at-home program” alongside the name change, as The Everett Herald noted.

The Everett Clinic, which was founded in 1924, joined Optum in 2019 when its former parent company, DaVita Medical Group, was sold to Minnesota-based UnitedHealth for $4.3 billion in 2019. The parties had initially agreed to a sale for $4.9 billion in late 2017, but it was stuck in “regulatory red tape” for over a year. UnitedHealth then acquired a controlling share of The Polyclinic two years later. The Polyclinic operated for more than 100 years as an independent physician group before the buyout.

Optum operates 44 clinics in the Puget Sound region under The Everett Clinic name. The Herald pointed out Optum operates locations, as far north as Bellingham and as far south as Puyallup. Most of those are in Snohomish County.

More on The Everett Clinic: Everett Clinic, Polyclinic reach deal with Regence

Last month, Optum laid off an undisclosed number of Washington employees, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. The layoffs included administrative roles and nursing positions. The director of operations for Optum in Washington was among the layoffs.

“We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve,” Tess Nickerson, a spokeswoman for Optum, said in a prepared statement. “As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company.”