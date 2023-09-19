Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

3 young children in Pierce County exposed to fentanyl, 2-year-old girl dies

Sep 19, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

fentanyl...

Supervised consumption sites in give addicts who use fentanyl, opioids, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs a place to use. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Deputies in Pierce County said a toddler died from a fentanyl overdose last weekend. They added the little girl was one of three children who were exposed to deadly opioids in their homes last weekend.

County deputies said they were called to a Spanaway home Saturday by a father who said he woke up to find his 2-year-old daughter not breathing. The girl was later pronounced dead.

“The medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy and discovered pills inside of the 2-year-old’s stomach and said that the 2-year-old had a large amount of fentanyl in (her) system,” Pierce County Public Information Officer Sergeant Darren Moss said.

Related news: Seattle, Marysville consider changes to local drug laws

Moss said the next day detectives rushed to a Puyallup home where a baby had passed out.

“The father had some foil in his pocket that fell on the ground, and he thinks that the six-month-old put it in their mouth,” Moss explained. “That foil was used to smoke fentanyl and that’s how the child was exposed.”

The baby recovered. The infant’s three-year-old brother was checked out at a hospital where he also tested positive for fentanyl exposure.

The baby’s dad was arrested for reckless endangerment. The father of the toddler who died in Spanaway was arrested on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter.

“Both of those families are going to be torn apart and heartbroken for a very long time over this and at the end of the day, no drug is worth your child’s life,” Moss said.

What else to know about fentanyl and opioids

The Pierce County Health Department said opioid-related overdoses are now the most common cause of accidental death in the county, killing more people than car crashes or shootings.

“If you have a family member that’s struggling, they need help right now,” Moss emphasized. “If you have an addiction yourself, you need help right now. You can’t have this stuff around your families.”

It’s a message that a Western Washington couple, Cody and Krista, took to heart. They were interviewed for KIRO Newsradio’s 2023 series “Facing Fentanyl” about how they got into treatment in order to regain custody of their son and baby.

“That it’s the worst thing and they need to get off of it,” Krista said. “They just need to stay away from it and it’ll ruin their life in a snap of a finger.”

More on fentanyl: SeaTac man arrested in California for possessing $7.3M in drugs

“Not only will it ruin their life,” Cody interjected, “they need to think about the other people around them that they’re hurting too. They’re not just hurting themselves, they’re hurting their family. They’re hurting their kids.”

You can find more information on treatment for opioid use disorder from the Pierce County Health Department website.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here

Local News

chef jordan junebaby...

L.B. Gilbert

Accused chef Edouardo Jordan ‘wants to be accountable,’ reopens restaurant

On June 13, 2021, a Seattle Times article came out where five women alleged that Jordan had groped them at work.

2 hours ago

free snow equipment...

Bill Kaczaraba

Before the first flake falls, prepare for the worst with free snow equipment

The City of Seattle is going to help the community shovel snow this year.

2 hours ago

ferry propeller...

L.B. Gilbert

Bremerton-Seattle ferry out of commission due to damaged propeller blade

Washington State Ferries is moving a lot of boats around right now as damage to one of their ferries puts it out of commission for "up to four weeks."

3 hours ago

fentanyl...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle, Marysville consider changes to local drug laws

Seattle and Marysville are looking to address local drug ordinances in their respective cities.

6 hours ago

float plane...

L.B. Gilbert

Pilot killed in seaplane crash on Lake Sammamish identified

The pilot killed in a floatplane that crashed into Lake Sammamish last Friday has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner (KCME).

7 hours ago

fentanyl cocaine...

Frank Sumrall

SeaTac man arrested for possessing $7.3M in fentanyl, cocaine in Calif.

A man from SeaTac was arrested by California police officers after they seized more than 150 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl-laced pills.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

3 young children in Pierce County exposed to fentanyl, 2-year-old girl dies