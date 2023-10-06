Win tickets to see Stokley at EQC!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Stokley at the Emerald Queen Casino on Saturday, November 11, 2023!

Stokley, the GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, is renowned as the lead singer and drummer of the legendary R&B group Mint Condition. With a career spanning the globe, he has toured alongside icons such as Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys. Stokley’s enduring collaborations are celebrated worldwide, highlighted by his 2011 GRAMMY-nominated track with Kelly Price, “Not My Daddy.”

His captivating performances on television shows like Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien, as well as appearances at prestigious awards shows like BET Honors and the AMAs, have solidified his status as a musical force.

Additionally, his contributions to film scores and extensive studio work include collaborations with luminaries such as Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige, and Jill Scott, making him a recognized figure in the music industry. Get your tickets now for this extraordinary evening of music and memories that you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, October 9, 2023 through Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Must be 21+ to enter. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winner’s tickets will be left at Will Call. Tickets will be available one hour before showtime at the EQC Tacoma Event Center, they must have photo ID that matches the name on the will call list.

