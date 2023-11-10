Patient dies after getting teeth pulled, now Lakewood dentist’s license suspended

A Lakewood dentist’s license has been suspended after a patient died while having teeth removed last year, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Dentist Thi D. Nguyen, who owns Gravelly Lake Dentistry, was performing the surgery and the patient was under moderate sedation for roughly five minutes, according to the documents as reported by the Tacoma News Tribune.

The state’s Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended Nguyen’s credentials to practice as a dentist on Nov. 1, pending further disciplinary proceedings by the commission, according to a health department order. “As a result of his alleged actions and omissions, Respondent put Patient A in a position in which he was unlikely to recover, particularly given his age and comorbidities,” the department’s order said.

The patient experienced significant drops in oxygen saturation levels, heart rate and blood pressure. He was pronounced dead after first responders spent 40 minutes attempting to revive him.

Nguyen denied any wrongdoing in a statement this week to The News Tribune. He said he would respond to the state health department’s claims and request a hearing.

The patient had a significant medical history and was undergoing the dental procedure prior to planned heart valve surgery in 2022.

“I deny all allegations and look forward to proving this at the hearing,” Nguyen said in an email to the News Tribune. The state’s Dental Quality Assurance Commission summarily suspended Nguyen’s credentials to practice as a dentist on Nov. 1, pending further disciplinary proceedings by the commission, according to a health department order.

The health department contends Nguyen failed to adequately and accurately assess his patient’s risk level and properly consult with the patient’s treating physicians. It also said Nguyen didn’t take consistent and accurate vitals before and during the teeth extractions.

Nguyen has been practicing in the Lakewood area for a decade, according to Gravelly Lake Dentistry’s website.