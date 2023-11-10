Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Patient dies after getting teeth pulled, now Lakewood dentist’s license suspended

Nov 10, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm

patient lakewood dentist...

A patient is seen by a dentist during a clinic visit. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Lakewood dentist’s license has been suspended after a patient died while having teeth removed last year, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Dentist Thi D. Nguyen, who owns Gravelly Lake Dentistry, was performing the surgery and the patient was under moderate sedation for roughly five minutes, according to the documents as reported by the Tacoma News Tribune.

The state’s Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended Nguyen’s credentials to practice as a dentist on Nov. 1, pending further disciplinary proceedings by the commission, according to a health department order. “As a result of his alleged actions and omissions, Respondent put Patient A in a position in which he was unlikely to recover, particularly given his age and comorbidities,” the department’s order said.

The patient experienced significant drops in oxygen saturation levels, heart rate and blood pressure. He was pronounced dead after first responders spent 40 minutes attempting to revive him.

Nguyen denied any wrongdoing in a statement this week to The News Tribune. He said he would respond to the state health department’s claims and request a hearing.

The patient had a significant medical history and was undergoing the dental procedure prior to planned heart valve surgery in 2022.

“I deny all allegations and look forward to proving this at the hearing,” Nguyen said in an email to the News Tribune. The state’s Dental Quality Assurance Commission summarily suspended Nguyen’s credentials to practice as a dentist on Nov. 1, pending further disciplinary proceedings by the commission, according to a health department order.

UW study asks: Can caffeine and booze cancel each other out at bedtime?

The health department contends Nguyen failed to adequately and accurately assess his patient’s risk level and properly consult with the patient’s treating physicians. It also said Nguyen didn’t take consistent and accurate vitals before and during the teeth extractions.

Nguyen has been practicing in the Lakewood area for a decade, according to Gravelly Lake Dentistry’s website.

MyNorthwest News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

UW study asks: Can caffeine and booze cancel each other out at bedtime?

When it comes to the science of sleep, a new study from the University of Washington is busting some myths.

57 minutes ago

Threat letter...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local election workers have been under siege since 2020. Now they face fentanyl-laced letters

While workers were counting ballots for primary elections in August, the elections office in King County, Washington, received a suspicious envelope that turned out to contain trace amounts of fentanyl.

2 hours ago

Hilary franz governor house...

L.B. Gilbert

Franz ends governor run, shifts to replace Kilmer in U.S. House

In an announcement this morning, the Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said that she is dropping out of the race for the next governor of Washington state and instead will be running to represent the 6th Congressional District.

2 hours ago

FILE - An. Abortion rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga...

Associated Press

Federal judge puts Idaho’s ‘abortion trafficking’ law on hold during lawsuit

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Idaho's “abortion trafficking” law from being enforced while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality is underway.

4 hours ago

veterans trauma opera choir...

Heather Bosch

Seattle veterans transform trauma into beauty with Opera Veterans Choir

The music was new, and the words personal, when the Seattle Opera Veterans Choir joined the US Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus on stage in Seattle.

5 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Study ranks Washington as third most dangerous for drivers; here’s how to stay safe

It’s the season of bad roads, and according to Journo Research, Washington ranked as the third most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Patient dies after getting teeth pulled, now Lakewood dentist’s license suspended