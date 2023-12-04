Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

DALLAS (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people, including a 1-year-old boy, and injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting at a Dallas home fatally shot himself during a chase with law enforcement, police said Monday.

Byron Carillo, 21, fled the home after the shooting late Sunday afternoon and then stole a vehicle, Dallas police said. As Carillo was being pursued by law enforcement officers in the Austin area, about 195 miles (313 kilometers) south of Dallas, he crashed the vehicle into a ditch and ran, police said.

Police said that when officers got close to Carillo, he shot himself in the head. Police said he died at the scene.

Officers responding to the home in the far southeast area of the city on Sunday found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was treated and released. Police said there was also a 13-year-old girl inside the home at the time of the shooting but she was not injured.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Police said Carillo had an ankle monitor because of a 2021 aggravated assault charge but cut it off at some point before or immediately after the shooting.

Police said that the Texas Rangers will investigate Carillo’s death.