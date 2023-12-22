In a tradition unlike any other, the second annual Bonneville Seattle Gingerbread House competition was fierce between multiple departments.

The KIRO Newsradio news department teamed up with the programming departments of KIRO and AM 770 KTTH to be crowned the 2023 champion. Their unique mix of props and their timely, relevant design of a car crash into Santa’s house put them over the top.

The Seattle Sports team were rewarded with the ‘Most Classically Beautiful’ design — most of the credit goes to Brock & Salk’s Justin Barnes for his meticulous work.

The Sales, Promotion, and Admin departments won the ‘Best Use of Props’ award for their use of a KIRO-branded truck and the construction of a radio tower.

The Engineering department — our 2022 champion — just narrowly finished under the wire, but put up a valiant effort.

Last but not least, the MyNorthwest digital team teamed up with the Production and Board Operator departments for the ‘Most Creative’ design.

We will report back in 2024 to see if the KIRO Newsradio team can defend their title.

