Kaczaraba: Summer solstice brings season of concerts, hikes

Jun 22, 2023, 11:25 AM

Crowds gathered for the first summer concert of the year. (Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

MyNorthwest Content Editor

The summer solstice has come and gone, ushering in everyone’s favorite season in the Northwest.

It was a beautiful afternoon and evening in Seattle, not always the case in a city that knows that summer doesn’t officially begin until July 5. Over my 40 years here, I have often stood in a cold, wet mist watching the fireworks at the Space Needle. I’ve also experienced, like most of us, the most beautiful road trips and hikes on the planet here.

Macklemore hosts free concert at Neumos in Seattle

Being from the East Coast, I am surprised that we didn’t know more about the Northwest and its glorious summers. What a perfect opportunity to get away from the heat and humidity. All we seemed to hear about was spotted owls. I don’t think I’ve seen one since I arrived.

I spent my first day of summer going to a Diana Ross concert at Tulalip Casino. For those of us of a certain age, seeing her in person is a big deal (Some of my younger colleagues said, “Diana who?” when I mentioned the concert.)

We got lucky. It was a perfect night.

Her performance was great and you could tell that people were itching to break out their summer attire. Most of the time before July, I noticed that even if the days were warm, the nights stayed chilly. Not this evening. Perfect.

The only warning I have about summer concerts is: Watch out for the concessions! Last year, I found a drink at Chateau St. Michele for $38 (That’s not a typo). And at Tulalip, be prepared to wait in a 30-minute line for a hot dog.

Remember all the events of Seafair are coming right around the corner.

After San Diego cancels annual hydroplane race, concerns raised for Seattle’s Seafair

I’ve often heard that people feel pressure around here to go outside when the weather is nice. Don’t feel pressure. Just enjoy. Pay attention to the flowers and the birds. Enjoy the sun shining off the water. Make your summer plans because the outdoor concerts are selling out and the ferries are filling up.

Go on your favorite trips, but also look for new discoveries. Go for walks, not just hikes. Listen to the birds. And be thankful you live here. You’ll be cursing the weather in November.

I heard local anchorman Greg Copeland say: “The days are getting shorter,” last night on the 11 o’clock news. Ignore him and put on your shorts, sundresses, and flip-flops. Summer is here!

