It’s time to say goodbye to the holiday season and the year 2023 as New Year’s Eve (Sunday) and New Year’s Day 2024 (Monday) are rapidly approaching.

The crowds seen at stores and malls from Christmas shopping have largely dissipated. But if you do need to go out, keep in mind that you could encounter a large number of fellow shoppers also looking to get those last-minute supplies for their New Year’s Eve bash, whether it’s forgotten accessory to complete an outfit, food for a feast, treats like hot chocolate or cider or other assorted beverages.

As The Associated Press (AP) explains, while a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others close early on New Year’s Eve. It’s also worth noting that some chains will be closed on New Year’s Day.

But operations can also vary by location. So, when in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is Costco open?

Costco will be open on New Year’s Eve. Many of the company’s clubs will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day as it is one of the seven holidays when the chain closes its U.S. warehouses. Locations also were closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Is Target open?

Target will be open on New Year’s Eve. Stores will be open until 9 p.m.

The chain will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours.

Is Walmart open?

Walmart stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and operate with regular business hours.

The chain will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

Sam’s Club locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m.

The chain will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Are Kroger stores open?

The grocery chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Eve. But many locations will close earlier than usual and, overall, hours will vary.

The chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day. But hours will vary. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Selling assets: Kroger, Albertsons selling QFC brand name, over 400 stores in $1.9B deal

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Safeway stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours could vary.

Safeway stores will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours could vary. Head here to see your local store’s hours.

Albertsons stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours could vary.

Albertsons stores will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours could vary. To see your local store’s hours, click here.

Is Whole Foods open?

Overall, hours will vary. The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Head here to see your local store’s hours.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

Overall, hours will vary. The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The chain’s stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

To see your local store’s hours, click here.

Is Walgreens open?

The drug store chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours can vary by location.

The chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours can vary by location.

Head to the company’s store locator page to find your the location closest to you and if you live near one of the 24-hour stores.

More money news: Group pulls back on claim organized retail crime accounts for nearly half of inventory loss

Other stores and restaurants that will be open with different hours on New Year’s Eve

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s largest chains that are open on New Year’s Eve, but likely with different and limited hours.

Note that hours vary. Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting their nearest location:

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Chipotle

CVS

Grocery Outlet

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Panera Bread

Petco

PetSmart

Sprouts Farmers Market

Starbucks

TJ Maxx

Stores and restaurants that are closed on New Year’s Day

While patrons are encouraged to check call or check online ahead before making any trips out, most chains will be open on New Year’s Day in some capacity.

That said, the following is a short rundown of some of the large chains that will be closed.

Most banks (though ATMs should remain accessible)

FedEx

HomeGoods

Marshalls

Panda Express

TJ Maxx

UPS

United States Postal Service locations

Contributing: The Associated Press