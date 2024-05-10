Am I reading this weather forecast right? Sunshine? High 70s?! It’s prime weather for a prime-time weekend.

Let’s start things off with a friendly reminder SUNDAY. IS. MOTHER’S DAY. Make sure you plan ahead and celebrate the moms in your life!

All things Mother’s Day this weekend

There are lots of brunches available at restaurants throughout the region, or if you are in Edmonds, you can paint with your mom at Glazed and Amazed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll be able to make some pottery and learn a new skill. You can call the shop for reservations, but it will also have walk-in painting on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Also on Mother’s Day, the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra will be performing the Mother’s Day Matinee with Dee Daniels. The show will be at 2 p.m. at Benroya Hall.

You could also take your mom to the 16th annual Flower Festival at Pike Place Market. Over 30 flower farms will be showcasing their blooms of tulips, daffodils and more. Live music will fill the market and the first 500 shoppers who spend $50 or more at the market will get a free Pike Place flower vase. The Flower Festival is on Saturday and Sunday.

The Edmonds Spring Fest returns on Saturday to the Frances Anderson Playfield. Local vendors will be showing off their work alongside food trucks as this will be the perfect place to handle any last-second Mother’s Day shopping you may need to do. The Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

As for the rest of the weekend, celebrate the “Mother of All Toy Shows” at the Washington State Toy Show. Vendors will have plenty of retro toys, legos, video games and other collectibles available for sale. The show will be at the Washington State Fair and Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, tickets will be available for $5 at the door while $10 gets you in with an early bird ticket at 9 a.m. Details are available on the Washington State Toy Show’s website.

Learn some new dance moves

Saturday at the Seattle Center it’s Festal’s Spirit of Africa. There will be a dancing class as well as a drumming class, storytelling, food, games and map drawing. There will also be a fashion show and marketplace. Spirit of Africa is at the Armory Food and Event Hall from noon to 8 p.m.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and some local art during the Belltown Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. If you need a map of places that will be displaying art, visit Belltown Art Walk’s website.

In West Seattle, on Saturday it is the community garage sale. There are HUNDREDS, I’m talking over 500, garage sales going on during Saturday’s event. Find some new trinkets, clothes, lawn furniture or who knows what! Check the map out on West Seattle Blog’s website.

Support local authors

For the bookworms out there, this weekend is the Seattle Art Book Fair. The event’s website describes it as a free festival that celebrates independent publishing, book design and artist books. Over 80 exhibitors will be showing off at Washington Hall on Saturday and Sunday. Details can be found on Seattle Art Book Fair’s website.

A new play structure is being celebrated in South Lake Union on Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Urban Triangle Park celebrating the new play structures that reference historical neighborhood structures.

A heads up as you plan your weekend, President Joe Biden is in Seattle and will be impacting traffic in Seattle on both Friday and Saturday. We will have your traffic covered here on KIRO Newsradio.

This is just a sample of what is going on in the region this weekend, if you know of stuff going on in your area, let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com and no matter what you do this weekend, enjoy that sunshine!

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.