Russell Wilson, Ciara’s $24.9M Bellevue mansion offer still pending

May 7, 2024, 12:29 PM | Updated: 1:50 pm

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara are selling their illustrious Bellevue mansion. (Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara are selling their illustrious Bellevue mansion. And according to The Seattle Times — it has an offer.

However, the offer is still pending as of April 25, a Windermere spokesperson told MyNorthwest.

The Lake Washington waterfront property is listed for $24.9 million and is located on Shoreland Drive Southeast. It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms for a total of 11,104 square feet.

Photo: The Lake Washington waterfront property has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The Lake Washington waterfront property has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. (Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

The Windermere spokesperson also shared that the original listing included two properties. One was a plot of land while the second included a plot of land and the Wilson’s home. The land-only property sold for $9.75 million in 2022 to a separate buyer.

Carmen Gayton and Chandler Gayton are the listing agents for Wilson’s home.

Carmen Gayton told The Puget Sound Business Journal that the home had plenty of interest despite the expensive price tag. She added they gave an average of one or two tours per month.

However, the home was on the market for around two years before the offer.

Photo: The living room of Russell Wilson's former home.

The living room of Russell Wilson’s former home. (Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

“It’s not unusual for a home of that size and price point to be on the market for a long period of time,” Carmen Gayton told The Seattle Times on Tuesday. “I can say we did not have a problem in terms of interest and people wanting to see the property.”

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, Wilson bought the home for $6.7 million from Harish Naidu, a former Microsft employee, in 2015. Wilson, who played quarterback for the Seahawks for a decade, had just signed a four-year contract with the Seahawks at the time. Wilson and his wife raised their three children in the home.

Photo: Wilson and his wife then raised their three children in the home.

Wilson and his wife then raised their three children in the home. (Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

Carmen Gayton said the family had a previous offer, but didn’t accept it.

“We did have one offer, but it wasn’t at market value and they didn’t accept it,” she told The Seattle Times. “This was Russ’ home in Seattle. This is where he started his family. They have a recording studio in the house for Ciara. There is a very strong emotional attachment to the house. They waited for someone who saw the value in it and they were willing to go along for the ride. We are really excited to have an incredible buyer who can now make their own memories here.”

Photo: Russell Wilson's former home included a recording studio for Ciara.

Russell Wilson’s former home included a recording studio for Ciara. (Photo courtesy of Windermere Real Estate)

Wilson was traded out of Seattle to the Denver Broncos in 2022, before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason. The Puget Sound Business Journal reported the couple sold their Denver home for $21.5 million.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

