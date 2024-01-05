Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Fat Con takes Seattle by storm despite pushback from critics

Jan 5, 2024, 3:33 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

fat con...

FITSO clothing booth at Fat Con (Photo courtesy of Fat Con)

(Photo courtesy of Fat Con)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Fat Con — coined as “the biggest fat celebration of the year” — is underway in downtown Seattle, lasting through the weekend. The Hyatt at Olive 8 is hosting the event.

The convention features performances along with workshops and forums on art, health, public policy and community.

One of the organizers of the event, MX Pucks A’Plenty, told KIRO Newsradio the event is about fat liberation.

More Seattle events: Billy Joel returns to Seattle for T-Mobile Park show in May

“By calling it Fat Con, we’re taking the sting out of that word,” MX Pucks A’Plenty said. “That’s just a descriptor, and I think that fat has been thrown at people of size as a way to tear us down, as a way to invalidate our humanity.”

Alongside panels and speakers talking about body positivity and fat liberation, Fat Con has hotel room photoshoots with photographers, a marketplace with vendors that specialize in plus-size clothing, food including a “brunch feast,” and fashion shows.

Tickets come in four different tiers: Fat Friend, Plump Patron, Fat Bae and Fat Royalty.

Fat Con organizers state their mission is to improve the lives of overweight humans socially, creatively and politically, but critics against the event claim it promotes poor health.

“While the gathering should add some dollars to the local economy, it’s an incredibly dangerous, backward movement that harms the very people it pretends to liberate,” Jason Rantz wrote in response to the event coming to Seattle. “Fat liberation demands that society and institutions pretend there are no significant health consequences of obesity. It’s a movement that tells patients to refuse to get weighed in a doctor’s office.”

Jason Rantz on Fat Con: Dangerous ‘fat liberation’ convention in Seattle this weekend

“I think it’s an unhealthy lifestyle to get on the internet and dehumanize people because you aren’t attracted to those people,” MX Pucks A’Plenty said in response to the pushback. “I know that there are a lot of folks talking about ‘what if there was a Thin Con? That would be fat-phobic.’ Fat folks aren’t going out and picketing those events. We don’t care. Do your health and wellness.”

For more information, visit Fat Con’s website here.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Billy Joel T-Mobile...

L.B. Gilbert

Billy Joel returns to Seattle for T-Mobile Park show in May

Billy Joel is returning to Seattle in May, after eight years away, to perform at T-Mobile Park. 

1 day ago

Image: Bralen Trice, left, and Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies hold their individual aw...

Kate Stone

UW Huskies coach, players gear up for national title showdown

For the UW Huskies, close games have been a hallmark of their season. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. expects the title game to be no different.

2 days ago

Image: A new UW Huskies 2024 "Sugar Bowl champions" T-shirt...

Heather Bosch

Rush is on to get UW Huskies football gear ahead of title game

With the UW Huskies headed to the college football championship, Husky merchandise is some of the hottest swag around, and not just in Western Washington.

2 days ago

Image: Cindi Rinehart laughs during an episode of "Northwest Afternoon. The show aired on KOMO-TV f...

Lisa Brooks

Cindi Rinehart, KOMO’s ‘Queen of the Soaps,’ dies

Seattle's "Queen of the Soaps," Cindi Rinehart, a longtime talent on KOMO TV's "Northwest Afternoon," died Tuesday morning.

2 days ago

uw huskies...

Micki Gamez

You’re going to have to pull out the big bucks if you are going to see the CFP Championship in person

Seeing the University of Washington Huskies play for the National Championship title could cost upwards of $3,000.

2 days ago

From left, Producer Nicole Thompson and KIRO host Dori Monson. (Courtesy of the Monson family)...

Frank Sumrall

What you clicked on: The most read MyNorthwest stories of 2023

Seattle and the state of Washington had a busy, headline-filled year. These are the top-performing stories on MyNorthwest in 2023.

7 days ago

Fat Con takes Seattle by storm despite pushback from critics