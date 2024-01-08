Blizzard warning issued for WA mountains, snow expected across the region

For those who have wanted more winter-like weather, your wish is coming true this week.

The weather this week will be quite active, with the mountains getting more much-needed snow while the lowlands become significantly colder by the end of the week.

A healthy Pacific weather system is expected to spread rain into Western Washington as the day wears on today with snow above about 2000 feet in the mountains. Motorists planning travel over the Cascade passes should be well prepared for winter driving conditions as up to a foot of new snow is anticipated by tonight.

The stronger part of this weather system will move ashore tonight through Tuesday morning with more lowland rain and blustery southerly winds. Winds in the north interior could have gusts up to 50 mph overnight tonight. The mountains will get pounded with more snow tonight that will continue into Tuesday with strong winds and near-blizzard conditions. By Wednesday, the mountains could accumulate another 2 to 5 feet of fresh snow.

Driving conditions across the Cascade passes will be quite hazardous later Monday night into Wednesday. It is quite likely the passes will need to close for a period of time due to the heavy snow amounts with blowing and drifting snow in places.

The word is widespread that the region will get colder later this week. Until then, Western Washington’s high temperatures will be in the 40s, with overnight lows ranging from the mid-30s to lower 40s.

In the wake of this strong weather system during the first half of this week, a more northerly flow pattern is expected to develop starting Thursday that will introduce colder air pouring out of the Fraser River Canyon from the interior of Western Canada. Temperatures for the latter part of the week will drop, with highs only in the 30s and lows tumbling into the 20s in many locations.

Snow levels will drop below 1000 feet in response to the colder conditions, yet available moisture will be limited in showery conditions. Spotty locations have the potential for light amounts of accumulating snow, primarily away from bodies of water like Puget Sound.

The best chance for any accumulating lowland snow will likely be confined to the north interior, such as Whatcom County.

Details on what specific weather may unfold later this week will become more apparent, yet the best reliable message is colder conditions.

By this weekend, a Pacific weather system with milder moist air is expected to approach the region and has the potential of spreading moisture up and over the resident colder air, providing the possibility of an interesting wintry mix of weather.

