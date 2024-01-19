Man shot in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood

A man was seriously injured in a shooting incident Wednesday evening in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, reports came in just before 5:30 p.m. that the man, described only as being in his 30’s, had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The incident happened on Roosevelt Way Northeast, around Northeast 110th Street, when witnesses tell police the victim was pushed from a green sedan following some sort of altercation.

Police say that the vehicle fled the scene.

Detectives from the SPD Robbery Unit are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line hopes someone comes forward with additional information. The number is 206-233-5000.

