Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man shot in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood

Jan 19, 2024, 5:43 AM

crime youth people...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle.(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY LISA BROOKS


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A man was seriously injured in a shooting incident Wednesday evening in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, reports came in just before 5:30 p.m. that the man, described only as being in his 30’s, had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The incident happened on Roosevelt Way Northeast, around Northeast 110th Street, when witnesses tell police the victim was pushed from a green sedan following some sort of altercation.

Police say that the vehicle fled the scene.

Detectives from the SPD Robbery Unit are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line hopes someone comes forward with additional information.  The number is 206-233-5000.

MyNorthwest News

flight passenger bites crew...

Frank Sumrall

Flight to Seattle forced to return to Tokyo after passenger bites crew

The female flight attendant sustained minor injuries while the male passenger was detained by police in Japan after the plane landed.

4 hours ago

A bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl, which was seized in a drug raid, is displayed at the Drug En...

Matt Markovich

Bill proposing child removal from homes with fentanyl sparks charged debate

The immediate removal of a child from a home where fentanyl was found generated emotional debate and testimony in Olympia.

5 hours ago

sound transit westlake station...

Micki Gamez

Dust, diesel exhaust, delays dominate Sound Transit station amid repairs

Fumes, primarily diesel exhaust from the equipment contractors are using, can cause a bit of nausea for passengers who are sensitive to smells.

11 hours ago

door plug blowout alaska boeing...

Kate Stone

‘I said goodbye’: Passengers recall ‘terror’ as Alaska Airlines added to lawsuit

The pilots were able to land safely in Portland, Oregon. None of the 171 passengers and six crewmembers aboard Flight 1282 were seriously hurt.

13 hours ago

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023....

The MyNorthwest Staff with wire reports

State of Washington lawmakers react to Congress’ vote to avert shutdown

Congress sent President Joe Biden a short-term spending bill that would avert a looming partial government shutdown and fund federal agencies into March.

14 hours ago

Image: Math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with...

Steve Coogan

Initiative to allow parent access to student records being considered in Washington state

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs' office confirmed Thursday that it has certified Initiative 2081. It could be on the ballot in November.

20 hours ago

Man shot in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood