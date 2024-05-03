It is the fourth day of the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Washington (UW). There were half a dozen tents on Monday. That number grew to 60 and now there are over 100 students.

The UW Progressive Student Union started the encampment. They are now joined by students with the UW United Front for Palestinian Liberation. They call it a united encampment.

“We’re to support the same cause. We’re all here as one united group, supporting each other. We’re here to demand that UW cut all material and academic ties with Israel. That we cut all ties with Boeing, and protect all pro-Palestinian students, workers, and faculty,” organizer Oviya Krishnan said.

Wednesday morning was a quiet one at the encampment. There was no bullhorn, no chanting and students came and went as their class schedules dictated.

However, passers-by noticed there were piles of wooden pallets at the camp.

Some fear demonstrators might use them to re-enforce the encampment if an escalation happens. Organizers insist their movement is strictly business.

“We don’t have any plans for escalation. We have a divestment group working very strongly together to put together our divestment resolution in front of the Board of Regents at the University of Washington,” Krishnan said.

Opponents call the encampment anti-semitic. One demonstrator took issue with that. His name is Joe and he’s a member of the UW Jewish Voices for Peace AND the UW United Front for Palestinian Liberation. I asked him why he was at the encampment.

“My family history teaches me something about the importance of not being complicit in a genocide. And I’m here as a Jewish person saying that the University of Washington needs to do more to end this complicity and genocide,” Joe said.

Organizers said they will remain at the encampment until their demands are met.

The united encampment seems ready for a long stay. There are two food pantries, with cases of bottled water and plenty to eat. It even has medical supplies and a library.

The university seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and respond as appropriate to maintain a safe and secure environment for our campus community,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta said in a written statement to KIRO Newsradio.

