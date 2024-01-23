Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

Jan 23, 2024, 5:23 AM | Updated: 5:45 am

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign...

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo: Robert F. Butaky, AP)

(Photo: Robert F. Butaky, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight on Tuesday, giving her a clean sweep over former President Donald Trump and all the other candidates.

The resort town was the first place in the nation to vote in the 2024 primaries. The voters were outnumbered more than 10-to-1 by reporters from every corner of the globe — not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Dixville Notch has a tradition of first-in-the-nation voting that dates back to 1960, with the results announced just a few minutes after midnight.

With such a tiny sample of voters, the results are not typically indicative of how an election will end up. But they do provide for an early curiosity.

In some previous elections, a couple of other tiny New Hampshire towns have also voted at midnight, but this year Dixville Notch went it alone.

The voting took place in a new location, the living room of Tillotson House, with the Balsams Resort undergoing renovations. It made for a congenial setting, with an 11-month-old golden retriever named Maxine greeting media and voters.

Les Otten, the principal owner and developer of the Balsams Resort, said he was excited to cast his ballot.

“It’s special. It really is,” Otten said. “It’s what ought to happen in every community in the United States, where there is 100% participation, everybody votes. None of the six of us can complain about the outcome of the election, because we’ve participated.”

Otten said he didn’t agree with those saying the New Hampshire primary had fallen flat this year, with President Joe Biden not on the ballot and Republican contender Ron DeSantis withdrawing at the last minute.

“It always does boil down to just a couple of people at the end of the day,” Otten said. “We’ve got two viable candidates on the Republican side.”

Dixville Notch caters to snowmobilers and Nordic skiers in the winter, and golfers and hikers in the summer. For the primary, it had four registered Republicans and two undeclared voters.

National News

Associated Press

Man suspected of killing 8 outside Chicago fatally shoots self in Texas confrontation, police say

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself after a confrontation with law enforcement officials at a gas station in Texas, where he had no known ties, authorities said. Police in Joliet, Illinois, said on Facebook that at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, U.S. Marshals located […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Iowa boy who was struck by SUV while sledding dies

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa boy has died, days after his sled crossed in front of an SUV and was struck. The Iowa State Patrol said 13-year-old Adam McWherter was injured Jan. 10 while sledding at his home in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa. He was struck when the sled went into a […]

1 hour ago

Oscar nominations...

The Associated Press

Nominees announced for 2024 Oscars

A list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pilot killed when small plane crashes at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, authorities said. The Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon, airport officials said in a statement. The pilot declared an emergency, and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo […]

2 hours ago

Voters enter a youth center to cast their ballots as the polls open for the New Hampshire Republica...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump eyes second GOP win, while Biden hopes to avoid embarrassment in New Hampshire

Donald Trump is eyeing a win in New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley, while President Joe Biden is hoping to avoid embarrassment by prevailing in a Democratic primary where he isn’t even on the ballot. The former president is looking for his second straight victory in his quest for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky unveils Airbnb's 2023 Winter Release on Nov. 7, 2023,...

Associated Press

Airbnb donates $10 million to 120 nonprofits on 6 continents through its unusual community fund

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb on Tuesday donated a total of $10 million to more than 120 nonprofits in 44 countries on six continents, the short-term rental giant’s latest outlays in its unusual distribution of $100 million through its Airbnb Community Fund. The grantees include Digify Africa, which helps young people join Africa’s digital economy, […]

4 hours ago

Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes