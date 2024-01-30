Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Sunday is the cheapest day to book flights for second year in a row

Jan 30, 2024, 6:22 AM

Online travel booking Travelocity...

Travel agency owned by Expedia Group, Travelocity, logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


Micki Gamez -- KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Expedia released its annual air travel hacks report in collaboration with a company that has access to all the airline tickets sold throughout the year globally.

“That means we get to look at millions of flights and come up with these answers (travel hacks).” Expedia spokesperson Christie Hudson said. “So the magic day of the week to book is Sunday.”

More on flying in WA: Boeing 737 Max 9 jets cleared to fly after January disaster; are travelers ready?

According to Expedia, it’s been that way two years in a row.

“Fridays are actually the most expensive day of the week,” Hudson said. “On average, based on the data, travelers save about 13% booking on a Sunday instead of Friday.”

Hudson also stated domestic airfare should be booked 28 days before departure. Travelers saved up to 24% buying tickets four weeks ahead compared to those who booked at the last minute. For international airfare, Hudson advised the sweet spot is between two to four months.

“It’s all about the demand. The more people are booking, the more you’re going to see prices reflect that demand.” Hudson answered. “The best guess is that people just aren’t booking on Sundays as often as they’re booking on a Monday morning for their work or travel.”

While booking a flight on Sunday is one of the best ways to save money, flying on Sunday is not.

“Just like you want to book on Sunday, you actually want to fly midweek,” Hudson said. “Start your trip on a Wednesday or Thursday instead of on the weekend and you save between 15 and 17%. That’s a pretty big trick as well.”

Expedia’s study also revealed that there are better times to travel as well.

More from Micki Gamez: 10 years in the making: Light rail service to rehearse Bellevue runs

“So taking a morning flight is a lot smarter than taking an afternoon flight because before 3 p.m., you have a 50% less chance of getting canceled or delayed for your flight,” Hudson said.

So go ahead and book on a Sunday, around a month ahead of time and depart midweek — that’s the sweet spot!

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

