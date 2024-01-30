Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Murder of RediCab driver prompts questions about US Army deserter

Jan 30, 2024, 3:43 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm

redicab driver murder...

RediCab driver Nick Hokema (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the murder of a RediCab driver killed at the Westfield Southcenter parking lot in Tukwila two weeks ago.

The Tukwila Police Department said the person is in custody with another agency on unrelated charges and King County officials confirmed to KIRO Newsradio the other agency is Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division (CID) to determine if that person is Specialist Jonathan Kang Lee, a deserter last seen Jan. 14 at JBLM. He was arrested last Friday.

More on JBLM: JBLM doctor faces court martial in sexual assault case

Nicholas Hokema, 34, of Tumwater was driving a RediCab overnight on Jan. 14 — the same day Lee was last seen. Tukwila police said someone found Hokema early Monday morning, unconscious, lying in the parking lot of Westfield Southcenter, about 55 miles from his home.

Hokema later died in the city of SeaTac. A medical examiner determined he was killed by “multiple sharp object injuries.”

Hokema’s red 2012 Toyota Camry with RediCab markings was spotted in unincorporated Redmond in the middle of the day on Jan. 19, but the driver fled before police arrived. Tukwila police confirmed they had located the car in the Redmond area this past weekend in the same area  where Lee was arrested, according to The News Tribune in Tacoma.

Calls to the Redmond Police Department asking for information about Lee are being referred to Tukwila police with no details provided.

On Jan. 19, five days after he disappeared, Lee was convicted of three counts of rape of a child and three counts of committing a lewd act upon a child at a general court-martial at JBLM. The military judge sentenced him to 64 years in confinement and ordered Lee to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

“Specialist Jonathan Kang Lee, a deserter of the U.S. Army, was apprehended by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of local authorities on Jan. 26 and transferred to military custody,” an Army Criminal Investigation Division spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

More from Kate Stone: Limits on natural gas may get stripped out of new state bill

Follow-up questions on any possible connections to Hokema’s murder were not returned.

Tukwila police have also not confirmed if the two cases are related. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says they are waiting for charges to be forwarded to them by Tukwila police.

You can read more of Kate Stone’s stories here. Follow Kate on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

phones schools WA...

Frank Sumrall

Phones to be banned in Wash. schools under new bill, if it passes

Some Washington public schools and districts have already executed a phone ban, including the Peninsula School District.

13 minutes ago

Image:The I-405 express toll lanes (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Transportation Center)...

Nate Connors

Nightly ramp closures to affect drivers in Kirkland, Shoreline, more

The I-405 south offramp and the northbound I-405 north on ramp from Northeast 85th close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

42 minutes ago

7-Eleven robbery...

Bill Kaczaraba

Video: 7-Eleven robberies in Puget Sound linked by blue Kia

Two armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Des Moines and Tukwila may be linked by a blue Kia, Auburn police reported.

5 hours ago

Walkers - sunbreak - Greenlake...

Ted Buehner

Seattle hit a record low of 0 degrees in 1950; temps are closer to 60 now

The unseasonably warm spring-like weather will continue today before temperatures begin to gradually cool Thursday through the weekend.

8 hours ago

Edmonds police robbed postal...

Bill Kaczaraba

Man stabbed near Mount Baker light rail station and Jefferson Park

Seattle police are investigating the case of a man stabbed near Jefferson Park in Beacon Hill.

8 hours ago

Gun owners could soon be required to have liability insurance. (AP Photo/David Goldman)...

Matt Markovich

Should you be required to have liability insurance if you own a gun?

A Washington Senate bill requiring liability insurance for gun owners is providing a new twist on the argument that citizens have right to bear arms.

11 hours ago

Murder of RediCab driver prompts questions about US Army deserter