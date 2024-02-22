Fatal crash leads to multiple-hour shutdown of Highway 7

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 7 near Weiler Road south of Spanaway after a car attempted to pass a log truck.

When the car tried to pass the log truck, it collided with another vehicle traveling southbound. The driver of the causing vehicle in the crash died at the scene, according to WSP troopers.

“Highway 7 remains blocked for this fatal crash,” Chris Sullivan said on KIRO Newsradio. “We just got a little bit more details from WSP. It turns out the person that died was trying to pass a log truck on that particular dark stretch of road and hit an oncoming vehicle and died.”

The victim hit in the crash has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The highway is expected to be closed for at least two hours.

