King County judge blocks AI-enhanced video as evidence in 2021 shooting trial

Apr 3, 2024, 12:08 PM

Court gavel. (File Photo from Pexels)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A King County Superior Court Judge has prohibited the use of video-enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) as evidence in a trial.

A man is accused of a 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of three people. The incident occurred on September 26, 2021, outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge, a Des Moines bar.

Judge LeRoy McCullough’s decision not to use the video was based on concerns about the transparency and reliability of AI technology. He stated that the AI model’s “opaque methods” for representing visual content could confuse jurors and undermine eyewitness testimony, according to The Epoch Times and The Associated Press. Additionally, the judge expressed reservations about the lack of peer-reviewed processes used by the AI model.

During the trial, 46-year-old Joshua Puloka’s defense team attempted to introduce cellphone video footage enhanced with machine learning software. However, prosecutors argued that no established legal precedent existed for admitting such technology-based evidence in court.

The prevalence of AI-enhanced evidence in trials varies depending on the jurisdiction, legal context and technological advancements. While it is not yet widespread, there has been a growing interest in using AI technology to enhance or analyze evidence in court cases.

Puloka claims self-defense in the shooting. His attorneys contend that he tried to de-escalate the situation when assaulted and subsequently returned fire, unintentionally injuring bystanders.

The proposed rule changes, prompted by increasing complaints related to impersonation fraud, aim to address the harm caused to consumers and impersonated individuals. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) views this as a necessary step to combat fraud, including AI-generated deepfakes.

Contributing: The Associated Press

