A King County Superior Court Judge has prohibited the use of video-enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) as evidence in a trial.

A man is accused of a 2021 shooting that resulted in the deaths of three people. The incident occurred on September 26, 2021, outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge, a Des Moines bar.

Judge LeRoy McCullough’s decision not to use the video was based on concerns about the transparency and reliability of AI technology. He stated that the AI model’s “opaque methods” for representing visual content could confuse jurors and undermine eyewitness testimony, according to The Epoch Times and The Associated Press. Additionally, the judge expressed reservations about the lack of peer-reviewed processes used by the AI model.

