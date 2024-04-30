After the University of Washington (UW), some of Seattle’s antisemitic students set up an encampment to demonize Israel and whitewash Hamas terrorism. And in typical Seattle fashion, it’s got a fair share of unhinged activists.

Video is circulating of one anti-Israel, pink/purple-haired white woman holding a “Free Gaza” sign while screaming “shame” at an Asian student. What triggered the crazy response? The student was holding an Israeli flag. That the student held onto the flag without it being stolen and destroyed, as happened a few weeks ago, is a miracle.

What’s most jarring about this scene is that it’s normal.

Everyone around the woman continues their performative activism as if nothing is happening. Why? Because this kind of display is typical of these miserable, privileged student activists who are desperate to be a part of some fight against oppression. They see Palestinians as “brown people” and Jews as “white people” and that allows them to justify their response.

It’s an alarming display of delusion, which you’d need in order to be an apologist for terrorist cretins who rape, murder and kidnap. These activists aren’t even pretending to care about the hostages anymore.

Who are the students at the antisemitic UW encampment?

Many of these spoiled brats grew up in Kirkland, Edmonds, Sammamish and Issaquah. Whenever they got into a fender bender as a teen driver, their wealthy stepdad paid the bills. Then, stepdad (Rick? Ted? Henry?) comforted them, telling them they’ll take care of everything while mom sends out angry emails to the mayor blaming the road design for the crash. None of these kids will forgo any of their privilege, particularly the white progressives.

But they’ll pretend they’re not privileged fools siding with Hamas terrorists so it makes their fight against imagined oppression seem more legitimate at their UW antisemitic encampment.

It’s the same reality in Portland where students took over the library at Portland State University. It’s mostly white kids who can easily afford bail. But that would mean gutless campus administrators would use the police to get control of their campus. I wouldn’t hold my breath.

