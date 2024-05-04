After 10 years in the Washington State Legislature, Representative Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) is not seeking re-election in the fall. First elected in 2014, Mosbrucker has represented Washington’s 14th district for the better part of the last decade.

However, she said, Democrat-favored redistricting was a major factor in her decision.

“I think, you know, my faith brought me to the Capitol. It’s been 10 years, a decade, which is a long time in politics. And you don’t get time back. I’m a family girl, all about being family strong. I think that was my campaign slogan in 2014, still is today. And I just don’t want to miss a minute. There was kind of a perfect storm with redistricting,” Mossbrucker told “The Jason Rantz Show” on AM 770 KTTH.

Is the new map a result of Democrat-favoring gerrymandering?

Gerrymandering, named after American Founding Father Elbridge Gerry, is the practice of redrawing district boundaries to gain an electoral advantage. It has been used by many parties for centuries, but Mosbrucker said the new map is blatantly partisan.

“If you look at the map, there’s these nice blocks in this puzzle. But there is this very intentional claw like an arm with a claw on it that literally grabs around my house and pulls me down into the 17th instead of the 14th. The 14th is my home, I have deep roots there. I’m sixth generation now …. I can literally take a baseball from my business hotel, throw it across Highway 97 and hit the other district. It’s crazy,” Mosbrucker added.

Mosbrucker was not the only legislator to be affected by redistricting. Ironically, in an attempt to rectify “systemic racism,” the new map ousted Washington State Senator Nikki Torres (R-Pasco) from her seat. Torres is the first Latina senator in Washington State history.

Mosbrucker believes Republicans on Washington’s electoral commission did all they could, but a federal judge in Seattle made some significant changes.

“I was briefed the other day that there’s 12 states doing the same thing across the U.S. This is partisan gerrymandering to try to get the Democrat’s votes, especially during a presidential year,” Mosbrucker claimed.

