Buehner: Mother’s Day weekend to be region’s first 80-degree weekend

While last weekend was cool and soggy at times, most of Western Washington’s weather is going to have a big turnaround just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

Another Pacific frontal system moved through Western Washington Sunday night and lower pressure aloft will follow Monday into Tuesday, bringing scattered showers, some sunbreaks, continued cool temperatures and even the threat of a thunderstorm. Highs on both days will rise only into the 50s, with lows ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s.

By Wednesday though, higher pressure is forecast to begin building over the Pacific Northwest for clearing skies and a warm up that will extend into the coming weekend. Highs mid-week are expected to nudge into the 60s, warming up to approximately 70 degrees on Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, some of the usual warmer spots in the region are likely to climb into the lower 80s.

The last time Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) warmed into the 80s was back on Sept. 15 last year. Olympia cracked the 80-degree mark last on Oct. 7. The first 80-degree day of the year usually occurs around mid-May. So this warm up will likely be about a week or so earlier than usual.

The sunshine and warmer temperatures starting midway this week and into this weekend will offer many opportunities to do things outdoors, particularly in the evenings. Tuesday marks the first sunset at 8:30 p.m. in Seattle.

On Wednesday evening, the Seattle Reign takes on Kansas City at Lumen Field with nearly cloudless skies and temperatures in the 50s during the match. The Seattle Mariners return home from their current road trip to meet the visiting American League West rivals, the Oakland A’s, on Friday. Yes, the same A’s that have won eight of its last 10 games. The stadium roof should be open for all three games through Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine at first pitch and warm temperatures.

Remember the sunshine and mild temperatures for Easter weekend at the end of March? Mother’s Day weekend is anticipated to also offer sunshine and the warmest temperatures of the year thus far. Sure hope moms will enjoy it!

