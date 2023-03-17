Close
LOCAL NEWS

Sea-Tac named best airport in North America by Skytrax

Mar 17, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:39 am
The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) was named the best airport in North America by Skytrax at the 2023 World Airport Awards, announced SEA on Wednesday.

“SEA continues to focus on a suite of improvements that make the airport experience less stressful and more predictable,” said SEA. “That includes beautifully modernized spaces such as new dining and retail options in the N Concourse, the fully renovated and expanded Central Terminal, and the International Arrivals Facility.”

SEA is also embarking on projects over the next five years to improve the traveler experience across the airport.

“I want to give major kudos to our airport employees and partners for this back-to-back recognition,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho. “Excellence in aviation is a team effort. The Port Commission sets a vision for the airport, but every single employee and partner played a role in executing the vision and earning this top ranking. It’s a huge achievement and we are honored to share it with the entire SEA Airport team. We are well on our way to building a port of the future.”

