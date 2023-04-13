Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asia stocks follow Wall St down after US recession warning

Apr 12, 2023, 11:18 PM

FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities...

FILE - A person looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm, March 3, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve said its economists expect a “mild recession” this year. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Thursday after the Federal Reserve said its economists expect a “mild recession” this year.

Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney retreated. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices fell.

Wall Street closed lower Wednesday after notes from the central bank’s latest meeting said its economists expect lower bank lending to cause a “mild recession.” Traders already saw an increasing likelihood of at least a brief U.S. recession this year following interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Government data showed consumer prices rose 5% in March, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

“It seems to be brewing recession fears that shook risk sentiments,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report. The Fed report “erodes chatters of a soft landing scenario.”

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,312.79 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.2% to 28,140.27. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.7% to 20,160.84.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.1% to 2,548.61 while Sydney’s S&P ASX fell 0.4% to 7,313.90.

India’s Sensex opened down 0.4% at 60,149.89. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Jakarta declined.

Traders have been worried the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia might tip the global economy into recession as they try to extinguish inflation that is near multi-decade highs.

That anxiety was briefly drowned out by fears about the health of global banks following two high-profile failures in the United States and one in Switzerland. But regulators appear to have quelled those concerns by promising more lending and other steps if needed to stabilize banks.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 16.99, or 0.4%, to 4,091.95. About 65% of stocks within the index fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 38.29, or 0.1%, to 33,646.50. The Nasdaq composite lost 102.54, or 0.9%, to 11,929.34.

Traders are still largely betting the Fed will raise short-term interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting, according to data from CME Group. They shaded some bets toward the possibility that the Fed will merely hold rates steady in May, something it has not done for more than a year.

Traders have built bets the Fed will have to cut interest rates later this year in order to prop up the economy.

The bond market shows nervousness about a potential recession. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.41% from 3.43% late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, fell to 3.96% from 4.03%.

Investors are looking ahead to the latest quarterly profit reports U.S. companies are due to start releasing this week.

Expectations are low. Analysts forecast the worst drop in S&P 500 earnings per share since the pandemic was crushing the economy in 2020. But many also expect this to mark the bottom and call for a return to growth later this year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 32 cents to $82.94 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.73 on Wednesday to $83.26. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, shed 40 cents to $86.93 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.72 the previous session to $87.33.

The dollar gained to 133.35 yen from Wednesday’s 133.19 yen. The dollar declined to $1.0986 from $1.0995.

World

FILE - Ajay Banga, then-president and CEO of MasterCard, speaks during the U.S. Africa Business For...

Associated Press

New India-born World Bank chief: Real change or rebranding?

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The incoming president of the World Bank was born in India and forged his early business success there, a fact supporters say gives Ajay Banga valuable insight into the challenges faced by the developing countries the bank is supposed to help. But not everyone is sure that Banga, who has spent […]

23 hours ago

FILE - This photo combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Joe Biden, right, in Washingt...

Associated Press

US intelligence leak complicates summit with South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting that Washington spied on South Korea have put the country’s president in a delicate situation ahead of a state visit to the U.S., the first such trip by a South Korean leader in 12 years. The documents contain purportedly private conversations between senior South Korean […]

23 hours ago

A ship carrying some 700 migrants enters the Sicilian port of Catania, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. I...

Associated Press

UN: Year is off to a deadly start for migrants crossing Med

ROME (AP) — The first three months of 2023 were the deadliest first quarter in six years for migrants crossing the central Mediterranean Sea in smugglers’ boats, the U.N. migration agency reported Wednesday, citing nations’ delays in initiating rescues as a contributing factor. The International Organization for Migration documented 441 migrant deaths along the dangerous […]

23 hours ago

US Marine Corp MGEN Eric Austin, U.S. Exercise Director Representative, right, and Philippine Army ...

Associated Press

China warns as US, Philippines stage combat drills

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China warned on Wednesday that a deepening security alliance between the United States and the Philippines should not harm its security and territorial interests and interfere in long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea. When asked to comment on the combat exercises between American and Filipino forces that started on […]

23 hours ago

A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Apri...

Associated Press

US stocks slip after Fed warns on ‘mild’ recession

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Wednesday after bouncing between small gains and losses earlier. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% and the Dow also fell. Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting revealed Wednesday that its […]

2 days ago

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandon...

Associated Press

China says Taiwan encirclement drills a ‘serious warning’

BEIJING (AP) — Recent Chinese air and sea drills simulating an encirclement of Taiwan were intended as a “serious warning” to pro-independence politicians on the self-governing island and their foreign supporters, China said Wednesday, as signs emerged that Beijing will take further action. The three days of large-scale air and sea exercises named Joint Sword […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Asia stocks follow Wall St down after US recession warning