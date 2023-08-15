Close
If you are not a fan of the Seattle heat, a break comes Friday

Aug 15, 2023

Tracy Werthman (L) and Nikoma Echt, both of West Seattle, and their kids cool off at Alki Beach as an excessive heat warning remains in effect in Seattle. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


It is going to take another couple of days for the heat to break. We’re in the middle of some of the highest temperatures we’ll endure all summer.

The duration of this heat wave, which began on Sunday, and the high overnight temperatures are creating problems across the region.

Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday, with excessive heat warnings lasting through Wednesday.

The dangerous heat wave will continue as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place, with most of the region under heat-related advisories and warnings. High temperatures will be in the 90s around Puget Sound. Overnight lows will remain warm.

More weather-related information: Where to find cooling centers around Washington, heat wave forecasted

These temperatures, combined with the duration of heat that is expected to continue through this week, will increasingly pose a heightened health risk, especially for those without adequate air conditioning.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said temperatures in the 90s and high 80s will continue through Thursday. Much cooler on Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the 70s. Sunny skies will continue.

As hot as it is here, Portland reached 108 degrees today. A record for August.

KIRO 7 weather contributed to this story.

