If you are not a fan of the Seattle heat, a break comes Friday

It is going to take another couple of days for the heat to break. We’re in the middle of some of the highest temperatures we’ll endure all summer.

Excessive heat continues across the area today with temperatures similar to even a few degrees warmer inland (cooler along the coast as weak onshore flow starts). HeatRisk values have generally risen due to warmer highs and low temperatures last night. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iQVGhpRN6X — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 15, 2023

The duration of this heat wave, which began on Sunday, and the high overnight temperatures are creating problems across the region.

Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday, with excessive heat warnings lasting through Wednesday.

The dangerous heat wave will continue as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place, with most of the region under heat-related advisories and warnings. High temperatures will be in the 90s around Puget Sound. Overnight lows will remain warm.

These temperatures, combined with the duration of heat that is expected to continue through this week, will increasingly pose a heightened health risk, especially for those without adequate air conditioning.

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said temperatures in the 90s and high 80s will continue through Thursday. Much cooler on Friday and through the weekend, with highs in the 70s. Sunny skies will continue.

Happy Tuesday! It’s warm to hot out there this morning, potentially record setting this morning and afternoon! On KIRO7 News In The Morning, we’ll help you prepare for the heat and look ahead to the cool down! #NickKnows #wawx pic.twitter.com/94fmxOips6 — Nick Allard (@NickAllardKIRO7) August 15, 2023

As hot as it is here, Portland reached 108 degrees today. A record for August.

