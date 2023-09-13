Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH

Snohomish County eyeing ordinance that bans cashless businesses

Sep 12, 2023, 11:29 PM

cash snohomish county...

A ,man counts banknotes at currency exchange shop. (Photo by Murtaja Lateef via Getty Images)

(Photo by Murtaja Lateef via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Cashless retailers within unincorporated Snohomish County could soon be barred if a new ordinance requiring all businesses to accept cash passes.

The ordinance has a limit of up to $200.

“If somebody wants to go and buy a car off of a car lot, they can’t expect the business to take cash for that full car, so it’s up to a $200 limit,” Snohomish County Council member Nate Nehring told Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM. “There’s not a requirement on the business for how much cash they have to keep on hand, but those are the particulars of it. And, through conversations with local businesses with Chambers of Commerce and Economic alliances, we’ve had some other suggestions from the business community that have been incorporated into the ordinance through some amendments.”

More on cashless businesses: State suggests cashless apps for cannabis stores to avoid robbery

One of the amendments included was an exemption for businesses that are not face-to-face, while another clarifies business procedures amid future public health emergencies.

The decision to force businesses to accept cash could protect anyone unbanked or underbanked — those without access to credit cards, personal checks or bank accounts or those who don’t meet the minimum requirements necessary to open a bank account.

Unbanked rates were higher among lower-income households, less-educated households, Black households, Hispanic households, working-age households with a disability, and single-mother households, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Eighty-one percent of adult Americans are fully banked, while 13% are underbanked and 6% are unbanked.

American residents between the ages of 35 and 44 use cash for only 13% of their purchases, according to a study by MoneyTransfers. The study also found that 16% of Americans carry cash with them at all times.

The number of Americans who make most of their purchases in cash has been cut in half, from 25% in 2017 to 13% in 2022, according to Gallup. That has causing businesses to follow the trend. The average cash transaction is $22, while the average credit card transaction is $112, according to MoneyTransfers.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the pivot from cash as companies searched for ways to maintain distance and safety while still allowing customers the ability to buy products.

“Why would you force a business that has that reasonable concern into opening themselves up to potentially being targeted for a crime at a time where Snohomish County is not immune to this?” Rantz asked.

More from Jason Rantz: Bodycam video released of Seattle police officer’s out-of-context statements

“We’ve heard a lot from businesses, like big box retailers, about people going in, taking merchandise, and just walking out, and thanks to laws like our state’s police pursuit loss and a lot of circumstances, there’s not a whole lot that can be done about that, which is extremely frustrating for the businesses and the general public,” Nehring said. “But if we did have (the cash requirement) in the future, there is a provision that’s being built. King County does something similar where if there’s a worry about potential robbery or something to that effect, then an exemption can be applied for.”

King County passed similar legislation in June.

Cannabis businesses are on the other side of the issue, waiting for federal limitations preventing these businesses from taking forms of payment other than cash to be relinquished. Because cannabis is federally illegal, cannabis retailers can not take credit or debit cards, pending some exceptions.

This reliance on cash alone has made them a target for armed robberies, which have spiked over the last several years. That includes an incident where an employee was murdered in Tacoma in 2022.

More on cash-only cannabis businesses: Lynnwood pot shop owner said thieves caused over $100K in damages

Nehring claimed that while the ordinance hasn’t had a final vote yet, there has been zero opposition to this plan in his conversations with other council members.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Jackson Board Room on the county campus or remotely through Zoom.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book “What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our Cities.” Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH

pronouns...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: AG’s office demands staff ‘change your thinking’ on gendered pronouns

The email linked to a Human Rights Foundation memo, which contended using someone's chosen name and pronouns expresses mutual respect and courtesy.

23 hours ago

homeless drug market...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Activist says Seattle’s open-air drug markets don’t exist, is racist

Real Change's latest attempt to downplay the drug crisis, arguing that criticism of drug dealing is racist, is as bizarre as it is dangerous.

23 hours ago

police woman killed comments...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Bodycam video released of Seattle police officer’s out-of-context statements

A Seattle police officer turned himself in for a comment he made when his bodycam was accidentally turned on.

2 days ago

(Photo from Jason Rantz)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: UW study dismisses drug concerns to protect transit, harm reduction advocates

The "limited-scope" study measured drugs in the air and on the surfaces of transit in Washington and Oregon using just 11 buses and 19 train cars.

3 days ago

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he talks to reporters, Thursday, June 2, 2022, outside a...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle media gives Inslee a pass on egregious lie

Washington Governor Jay Inslee told one whopper of a health care lie. So why is the Seattle media giving the Democrat a pass?

5 days ago

Image: A school sign is seen at Bothell High School on Feb. 27, 2020 in Bothell, Washington....

Max Gross

Gross: Candidate fights for Bothell’s ‘character’ after state’s housing density law

Bothell City Council candidate Mark Swanson has a platform centered around housing density. The city is filled with cookie-cutter apartments.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Snohomish County eyeing ordinance that bans cashless businesses