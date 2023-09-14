Close
New COVID-19 vaccines available in Wash. this weekend

Sep 14, 2023, 7:00 AM

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a resident. (Photo by Xinhua/Getty Images)

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


The new COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the state of Washington by this weekend with some providers scheduling appointments as soon as Saturday. But not all Washington providers are expected to get the new vaccines by this weekend.

Most health insurance plans fully cover the immunizations, but there could be a co-pay for the services of the person giving the shot.

More on COVID-19 in the state: Western Washington may be getting hit with new wave

Snohomish County Health officer Dr. James Lewis said he is concerned about a spike in his area now that school has started, but claimed cases appear to be dropping this week.

“Within the last week or so, I’ve seen some evidence that suggesting things might be actually leveling off now, but prior to this past week, we were seeing an increase in transmission in the community,” Lewis told KIRO Newsradio. “We’re not seeing any huge alarms. Our hospitalization rates are still well below any previous peaks. Our long-term care so the outbreaks are going up a little bit.”

For those without insurance, the federal government’s Bridge Access program can provide vaccinations at most CVS and Walgreens locations, as well as some independent pharmacies. Most county and community health centers will be providing them for free, but the free shots may not be available until the end of September or later.

Starting October 3, Public Health — Seattle & King County will also offer vaccinations to all age groups at a vaccination center in Kent’s Public Health Center. Details and appointment scheduling will be posted soon.

More on COVID-19: Washington DOH announces end of free at-home testing

The vaccine also is free for children and teens under age 19. Students can get vaccinated for free at school-based health centers in many middle and high schools.

One of the two new COVID-19 boosters is being recommended for everyone older than 6 months, as long as it has been at least two months since their last shot. Medical experts also determined that it’s safe to get the COVID-19 shot and the flu shot at the same time.

