Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NIGHTS

Skorheim: I bet you didn’t know this about Costco …

Oct 11, 2023, 4:51 PM

Image: A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle....

A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle. (Photo: Toby Scott, Getty Images)

(Photo: Toby Scott, Getty Images)

Jake Skorheim's Profile Picture

BY JAKE SKORHEIM


Host of KIRO Nights

I had the opportunity to chat with David and Susan Schwartz, two Costco superfans who are also a married couple and have just written a really great book called, “The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt From A to Z” (order it here). David and Susan decided to take their love of our local Pacific Northwest Company, and travel around the world to every country (14 in total) with a Costco. In total, they visited 200 of the super stores (there are 850 Costco warehouses, by the way) while researching this book.

Among the many topics we discussed in the interview: how the products vary from store to store. Specifically, I wanted to hear about the food. I know there’s more out there than hot dogs and chicken bakes.

Susan explained how, “in Alaska (home to one of the smallest Costco warehouses in the world at just 75,000 square feet), you’ve got reindeer sausage. And in Taiwan, the rotisserie chicken has its head still on.”

Image: The front cover of "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt From A to Z"

The front cover of “The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt From A to Z”
(Image courtesy of David and Susan Schwartz via Amazon.com)

I was pretty shocked by the chicken part. But that’s not the strangest item they discovered in their travels. That honor is found on the other side of the world, where David tells me that, “South Korea has a holiday called Chuseok which is their autumn harvest holiday, a very important holiday there.

“Costco puts together gift packs for people to buy and take to their ancestral homes,” David continued. “These gift packs are amazing, and in the seafood section, there are tons of live seafood that they put in these packs. Live lobsters, live crabs, live clams. They pack them in the gift baskets alive.”

I couldn’t believe it. “How?!” I asked.

“They’ve got air holes,” Susan assured me.

If you’re looking for a fun read, I highly recommend their book. The pictures inside alone are worth your time. Take a look if you get a chance.

KIRO Nights on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to kiro nightsTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 7 pm for KIRO Nights with Jack Stine.

KIRO Nights

KIRO Nights

Image: People swim and boat on Seattle's Lake Union in August 2023....

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: OMG, have you seen the forecast?!

According to the professionals, you can expect some beautiful weather this weekend.

5 days ago

3 1/2-day work week...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Ready for the 3-1/2-day work week? No, thanks

"Your children will live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology and literally they'll probably be working 3 1/2 days a week," Jamie Dimon said.

6 days ago

pumpkins...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Sorry, these pumpkins cost how much?

It really sucks the joy out of the experience when you have to consider taking out a second mortgage just to pay the bill of a few pumpkins.

7 days ago

The city of Seattle can be seen at night....

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Yes, Seattle is crazy

Jake made a new friend while getting an oil change this week. Both guys have loud kids and both think Seattle is crazy.

8 days ago

Image: A photo from Seattle's Southpaw Barbershop (Photo courtesy of Tommy Andrade via KIRO Newsrad...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: Ex-Tesla engineer becomes barber who cuts foster kids’ hair for free

I recently had Tommy Andrade on KIRO Nights to chat about something very unique he and his co-owner have started doing at Southpaw Barber Shop in Seattle.

16 days ago

steer village idiot...

Jake Skorheim

Skorheim: The story of a ‘village idiot,’ a large-horned steer and a chop-top Ford

The tale of a 2,200-pound steer (formerly bull) riding shotgun in a chop-top crown vic and a man who refers to himself as the "village idiot."

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Skorheim: I bet you didn’t know this about Costco …