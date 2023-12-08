Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Seattle road closure: Montlake Boulevard won’t be available this weekend

Dec 8, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:23 pm

Image: People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major ...

People may have a hard time getting around this weekend after WSDOT announced several major routes would be closed. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Commuters on State Route 520 will not have access to the Montlake Boulevard exit and on-ramps this weekend, beginning on Friday night.

The closures will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and the road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

Contractors are moving forward with pavement, utility work, and building a new off ramp from SR 520 West.

The work entails closing both directions of Montlake Boulevard between East Hamlin Street and East Roanoke Street. Detours will guide drivers and pedestrians through the area, sending additional traffic to Interstates 90 and 5. The SR 520 bike trail will remain open.

More from Nate Connors: Studded-tire season began again Nov. 1

Monday morning commuters heading west will see a new off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

Simultaneously, an adjoining project will close Lake Washington Boulevard between Montlake Boulevard and East Foster Island in the Arboretum. This will be open for local access only.

The project begins Friday at 10 p.m. and the area will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

Chokepoints

ferry boats...

Chris Sullivan

New ferry boats in Washington at least four years away

Why? The bid to build the boats was double what the state expected and the contract was nixed.

23 hours ago

Image: A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tow plow is seen in action on a snow...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: My apology to Plowie McPlow Plow

Lost in all the jokes about WSDOT giving its snow plows ridiculous names is that these tow plows really get the job done.

3 days ago

Sound Transit security...

Micki Gamez

Major disruption ahead for Sound Transit riders

Brace yourself -- another Sound Transit disruption kicks off next month in order to do maintenance on the 1 Line.

8 days ago

(WSDOT image)...

Chris Sullivan

3 years of construction to widen I-5 in Pierce County begins

The next phase of construction to widen I-5 in Pierce County is now underway, and drivers can expect three years of traffic congestion.

8 days ago

i-90 state patrol chains...

Chris Sullivan

Pack your chains for snow: State Patrol targeting big rigs on I-90

The State Patrol is on the prowl across I-90 and other mountain passes, making sure truck drivers are ready for the snow.

10 days ago

Thanksgiving travel tips...

Chris Sullivan

The mystery of the closed Kirkland overpass and Thanksgiving travel tips

Mike in Edmonds asked me about what he calls "the phantom" overpass of I-405 at NE 100th Street in Kirkland, plus Thanksgiving travel tips!

18 days ago

Seattle road closure: Montlake Boulevard won’t be available this weekend