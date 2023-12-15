Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH

2020 riots inspire former SPD officer to develop next-level safety barricades

Dec 15, 2023, 3:42 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

(Photo from Protean Barricades)...

(Photo from Protean Barricades)

(Photo from Protean Barricades)

Max Gross's Profile Picture

BY MAX GROSS


Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A former Seattle Police (SPD) officer has developed a new device that could greatly reduce the risks of conflict between police and civilians.  

More than 30 years of police experience helped James Dyment realize current crowd measures are woefully inadequate and oftentimes put officers in harm’s way. That’s why he started Protean Barricades LLC.  

More from Jason Rantz: Parents share safety concerns with school’s all-gender bathroom

This portable, expandable barricade system provides greater protection than standard fencing. 

 “[Standard fencing] just sits on the ground. In fact, in a lot of videos, you could see it get picked up and actually thrown through windows, it’s used for property damage, it’s thrown at police,” Protean Barricades founder James Bymean told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “So in true civil unrest, we don’t really have a tool.” 

Police would be able to handle crowd control situations with fewer staff with these barricades in place. This tactic becomes particularly useful when many police forces around the U.S. are facing unprecedented staffing shortages.  

“You have officers shoulder to shoulder all on those fence lines if you could get rid of that,” Bymean said. “That’s really where it creates efficiency, it eliminates the opportunity for violence, right, because there’s no cops there if a barricade was able to stand there and withstand the crowd forces.”

Bymean also said this idea has been met with very little skepticism — even from the activist crowd. The barricades allow for the peaceful exercising of First Amendment rights while cutting down on violence and vandalism. Bymean was on staff for SPD during the 2020 summer when activists took over multiple blocks of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. This helped him see the genuine need for better technology to de-escalate these situations.  

The technology has been coveted by business owners in high-risk areas who want to prevent damage. The barricades are just as effective in protecting property as they are in controlling crowds. Bymean said he is surprised better non-force-related solutions have not been thought of. 

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this will protect not only law enforcement, it will protect everybody involved in this,” Bymean said. “It will protect property.” 

This product has the potential to be another tool to aid law enforcement and help prevent violent conflict between officers and civilians.  

More from Max Gross: Lawyer warns Seattle’s real estate, tenant nightmares will get worse 

Policing may look drastically different in the future with this rate of staffing declines. While it may not solve every problem, it is important to bring new ideas to the table in this field. Protean is a Washington-based company headquartered in Cle Elum. 

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH

nikki haley snake river dam...

Frank Sumrall

Nikki Haley: Snake River dam removal is ‘not the right move’

The Lower Granite Dam is located 40 miles downstream of Lewiston, Idaho. Little Goose, Lower Monumental and Ice Harbor Dams are further downstream.

1 day ago

Nikki Haley Boeing...

Jason Rantz Show

Nikki Haley: Boeing made a good business decision moving out of WA

Nikki Haley says Boeing's decision to move Dreamliner production out of Washington state was a good business decision.

2 days ago

school transgender bathroom...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Parents share safety concerns with school’s all-gender bathroom

Eastlake High School in Sammamish is installing an all-gender bathroom to address concerns from students who identify as transgender.

2 days ago

Washington gas ban...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat bill would jail people using gas-powered leaf blowers

When one's goal is driven by a cult-like environmentalist movement, one is more willing to go to extremes. Though their extremes have some limits.

3 days ago

Seattle housing racism...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle housing activist claims ‘mom and pop’ is ‘racist dog whistle’

If you think the claim "mom and pop" is racist (and heteronormative, apparently) is a stretch, it's because it is.

4 days ago

Image: The photo shows Chief Sealth International High School students participating in a walkout r...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle student failed quiz for saying men can’t get pregnant

An Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle gave students a quiz titled, "Understanding Gender vs. Sex."

5 days ago

2020 riots inspire former SPD officer to develop next-level safety barricades