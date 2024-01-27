Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH

Seattle Police leaders accuse OPA head of altering finding against officer

Jan 26, 2024, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:43 pm

Image: A screenshot of Seattle Police Department bodycam footage on Jan. 23, 2023, the night Jaahna...

A screenshot of Seattle Police Department bodycam footage on Jan. 23, 2023, the night Jaahnavi Kandula was killed. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A Seattle police officer who was heard joking about the city’s assumed treatment of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula’s death violated policy, according to the Office of Police Accountability (OPA).

But in a memo to Chief Adrian Diaz obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, members of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) Command Staff urged that the most serious finding be rejected due to their “significant concern over procedural irregularities.” It was written by Chief Operating Officer Brian Maxey, Assistant Chief of Investigations Bureau Tom Mahaffey, and Assistant Chief of Metropolitan Bureau Dan Nelson.

Kandula was killed on Jan. 23, 2023 when she accidentally walked in front of an SPD officer’s speeding patrol vehicle as he drove to an overdose call. Officer Dan Auderer was heard on his body cam joking that the city’s attorney would downplay Kandula’s value because of her age, saying, “She was 26, anyway. She had limited value.”

OPA Director Gino Betts Jr. concluded Auderer’s comments were “derogatory, disturbing, and inhumane.” That led Betts to argue Auderer committed “ageism” and was unprofessional.

But Betts didn’t always believe Auderer was ageist, according to the memo. The Command Staff document implied a third party influenced him.

More from Jason Rantz: Tacoma officers ‘disgusted’ by chief’s statement, warn of ‘police extinction’

Undue influence

Members of the Command Staff said they received a “final” determination from OPA dated Jan. 18 that rejected a sustained finding of bias, according to the memo. They quoted the original finding from Betts as saying, “there is insufficient evidence that (Kandula’s) race, gender, or age was factored into (Auderer’s) unprofessional commentary.”

On Jan. 22, OPA provided an “updated” final report that was still dated Jan. 18. In this version of the findings, Betts sustained the allegations of bias based on what he described as “ageist” commentary.

The supposed change of heart came after a meeting with the Office of Inspector General. The Command Staff memo alleges the change was made to terminate Auderer and meet the supposed demands of the community.

“This late reversal, without citing any additional facts, raises concerns,” the memo concludes. “Bias (along with dishonesty) is the single-most stigmatizing allegation that can be brought against a person in law enforcement. It is serious and needs to be managed with care and focus. Here, the allegation was added as a late reversal of a process that initially did not identify bias as an issue in this case, only considered bias on the recommendation of the Office of the Inspector General (noting community concerns), and after affirmatively determining the facts did not support a bias finding only days before.”

More from Jason Rantz: SPOG releases apology after video captures officer’s out-of-context statements

Change of heart meant to terminate Auderer?

The Command Staff members wrote the “reversal of a major allegation will likely be perceived — and will certainly be litigated — as a mechanism to support termination of the subject employee, rather than a legitimate finding that the employee actually violated the Bias-Free Policing Policy.” They say “at best,” the bias violation is only “technical” if you cherry pick one section of the policy without context.

The memo notes they are offering a “defense of the integrity of our accountability processes and the legitimacy of our disciplinary system.” They recommend Diaz reject the sustained finding of bias, but sustain the policy violation of unprofessionalism.

“While we recognize that our opinion and recommendation will not be welcomed by some, we are compelled to recommend a course to you that is both principled and will serve to make the strongest case for sustainable accountability moving forward,” the memo’s last paragraph reads.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH

trans cervix...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Health defends political claim that a man has a cervix

Only women need to worry about cervix cancer. Not men. But if WA Health acknowledge that fact, they think it could offend trans men.

2 days ago

Fidel Castro school...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: School ‘celebrated’ Fidel Castro as ‘hero’ during MLK assembly

Since the Black Lives Matter rallies and riots in 2020, radical educators have been openly flaunting their partisanship around political and social issues.

3 days ago

Image: West Coast Armory North in Everett...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats try to bankrupt gun shops with ‘insurmountable’ fees

A new bill by Democrats would effectively bankrupt Washington gun shops. But that's the intent. It's the newest anti-gun legislation.

4 days ago

(Photo: TVW)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats change name ‘sex offender’ to protect rapists’ feelings

The intent of a new bill introduced by Democrats is to stop defining a sex offender by his or her crime, so they can destigmatize them.

5 days ago

(Photo: Anatolia Ferguson )...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Antisemitic protesters shut down Seattle light rail station

After shutting down I-5 in downtown Seattle, antisemitic protesters were at it again. This time, their protest shut down a Sound Transit light rail station. Only they didn't even have to step foot into the station.

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: KTTH Roundtable: Can anyone stop Donald Trump?

Is the Republican presidential nominee already over after Donald Trump’s performance in Iowa? Bryan Suits and Jason Rantz take a look at the upcoming races in New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina and whether or not Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis even have a chance. Listen to The Bryan Suits Show weekdays from 6 a.m. […]

7 days ago

Seattle Police leaders accuse OPA head of altering finding against officer