Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

COLLEEN OBRIEN

Colleen O’Brien: Good news for jobs amid massive layoffs — AI engineers

Feb 12, 2024, 6:09 AM | Updated: 6:59 am

AI layoffs...

Meta conducted four rounds of layoffs in 2023, totaling more than 21,000 jobs. (Photo illustration: CFOTO/Getty Images)

(Photo illustration: CFOTO/Getty Images)

Colleen O'Brien's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN O'BRIEN


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Layoffs happening in the tech world is a topic I report on a fair amount for Seattle’s Morning News. During the opening bell at 6:35 a.m. each morning, it’s not unusual to hear me talk about a spike in layoffs related to economic conditions. But, those stories come and go. What we’ve seen over the last two years are continual bursts of tech layoffs.

This week, Dave and I called up our KIRO Newsradio colleague and GeekWire’s own Mike Lewis to help us understand what’s happening and if that can give us a glance into the tech world’s crystal ball.

“I’d tell people to expect more,” Lewis answered when we asked if the layoffs would begin to slow.

More on layoffs in WA: Thousands of Raterlabs employees laid off 1 year after pay raise

Lewis said there have been roughly 200,000 layoffs, broadly speaking, in the last two years. All of the Big Five tech companies are involved: Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta.

“Any time you’re going to hear about a tech layoff, you’re going to hear about something in Seattle,” Lewis said. “But all of these same companies, while they’re having layoffs, are also doing fairly intense hiring — primarily in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.”

Despite shedding thousands and thousands of jobs, tech company revenue has shot up, but Lewis claimed that’s not necessarily due to shedding jobs. Instead, companies are finding ways to do more with less even with workers not being replaced by AI — yet.

“AI still can’t do everything these companies want it to do,” Lewis said. “And, in fact, the AI departments in all of these companies, Apple included, which is secretly working on something, says it is pretty spectacular. Those areas of the company are actually hiring fairly rapidly.”

More from Seattle’s Morning News: Latest COVID-19 variant escapes natural immunity

The good news for jobs in a story about layoffs? Lewis stated there is a dearth of qualified A.I. engineers and they are getting snapped up by every company because every company feels like they need to have a dog in this fight. Know any future college students looking for an area of study? *hint hint*

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Colleen OBrien

This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of...

Colleen O'Brien

The SMN Interviews: Latest COVID-19 variant escapes natural immunity

The most prevalent COVID-19 variant circulating right now is JN.1 and is a sub-variant of omicron. JN.1 is very infectious, according to Dr. Keith Jerome.

8 days ago

Image: Empty food plates are seen in London....

Colleen O'Brien

The SMN Interviews: How the ‘Clean Plate Club’ ruined us all

"People trying to use willpower to change eating habits is not something that works very well ..." Dr. Judson Brewer said to Seattle's Morning News.

9 days ago

Kindergarten...

Colleen O'Brien

‘Childcare reaching a crisis point,’ State House tries to come up with answers

Two competing childcare bills in the state House claim to have a solution to the childcare crisis.

10 days ago

Quinault Wellness Center addiction...

Colleen O'Brien

‘I like what I see in the mirror:’ Struggling addicts get help at Quinault Wellness

The Quinault Wellness Center will celebrate its one-year anniversary in October of 2023 with success stories of its own.

5 months ago

Remote work...

Bill Kaczaraba

Employers should adjust to ‘quiet quitting’ analyst says

Analyst Jill Schlesinger said many businesses are not doing a good job of adjusting to the current cultural and technical business trends.

1 year ago

Mandy Nottingham, 45, and her dog “Betty Boop” are homeless in Aberdeen, WA....

Colleen O'Brien

New Quinault Wellness Center aims to combat ever-growing Fentanyl crisis

In King County alone, nearly 400 people died after using fentanyl in 2021, which is a very high number considering that number was just three in 2015.

2 years ago

Colleen O’Brien: Good news for jobs amid massive layoffs — AI engineers