Friday is here yet again and before you send that text to cancel your plans, check out some of the stuff that’s going on around Seattle.

On Friday night, a world premiere is taking place at the Broadway Performance Hall. It’s described as both a play and dance show and it’s called “Unstoppable: A Queer Dancical.” This format should appeal to any fan of the arts and tell stories from the LGBTQ+ community. Search for tickets on Brown Paper Tickets or buy at the door.

The weekend really gets going Saturday

Get ready to walk the dog around the world at the Seattle Center Armory. The Pacific Northwest Regional YoYo Championship is on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Attendees can watch the pros do tricks they only dreamed of or learn the basics with beginners’ classes. Learn more at the Yoyo Contest.

On Alki Beach this weekend, the 2024 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics will take place. To celebrate, there will be plenty of food and beer. The Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival returns. There will be over 20 local beers and ciders, as well as 10 food trucks ready to serve those who took the plunge as well as those who cheered them on. Those who want to attend will need a ticket; they are available online; search Alki Winter Beer and Food Truck Festival on Eventbrite. All proceeds go to Special Olympics Washington.

The SoundOff Showcase at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) continues this weekend. Go see some of the best young artists of the Pacific Northwest and learn about the new trends in music. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on MoPOP’s website.

Lunar New Year Celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations continue, as over 40 food vendors will be scattered throughout the Chinatown-International District. There will be dances, live music and other vendors as well.

The Lunar New Year Lantern Festival is at the Seattle Chinese Garden. This event is free and will highlight many areas of Chinese culture and there will also be tea tasting. The Lantern Festival is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fun with films

The Seattle Asian American Film Festival is underway at the Northwest Film Forum, and all types of movies will be featured. Attendees will have a chance to see the work and talk to some of the creators and those involved in creating the movies. Check out the movies and the schedule and buy tickets at saaff2024.eventive.org. There will be some free presentations as well.

Speaking of film festivals, the Seattle Black Film Festival is on Sunday at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. Langston, a nonprofit group, is showing a series of short films and a feature film from 2:30-5:30 pm. Tickets are on the Museum’s website.

It’s also your last chance to see the improv show Black Ice. This show channels 70s era sitcoms and is looking to make you laugh. Be prepared, though; it is an interactive show, so be ready to participate! The final show is Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online, just search, Black Ice: An American Sitcom Improvised.

Finally, for those folks who need to get rid of some books or maybe are looking to read something new, there will be a book swap at Paper Portal in Madrona, running from noon to 3 p.m.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.