Woodland nymphs, floral fairies and pompous princes walked the Met Gala red carpet in New York City Monday. This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Celebrities, including 2024 Oscar nominee and graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School Lily Gladstone, were adorned with florals, Renaissance-inspired pieces and even sand.

Though the name of the party’s accompanying exhibit featured “Sleeping Beauties” it wasn’t really about Princess Aurora from the fairytale, according to The Associated Press (AP). Rather, it was about highlighting and illuminating fragile garments from the museum’s collection that were now being “awakened” to the world. Still, it’s safe to say the museum went all in on the fairytale vibe.

Entering the Great Hall, guests passed a huge centerpiece, 32 feet tall, representing a “whimsical tree.” The AP reported huge, green, flowers made of fabric sprouted over a forest-like undergrowth, with twisted branches that looked just like the foliage Sleeping Beauty’s prince had to hack through to give her a true love’s kiss. Guests then walked through a live string orchestra and a tableau of performers dressed as woodland creatures — in tunics and tights — frolicking in the forest.

Met Gala guests were still arriving at 9 p.m. and even much later. But for those who made it for dinnertime, the AP laid out what was on the menu: a main course of filet of beef, pea tortellini, morels and spring vegetables, followed by a dessert of petits fours inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairytale of, yep, “Sleeping Beauty,” along with confections “in the shape of bespoke hats.”

What seems like a modern Hunger Games event, the Met Gala is meant to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute. This year’s event raised a record-breaking $26 million, the AP reported.

The AP also reported that tables of 10 started at $350,000 for the dinner. According to The New York Times, a single ticket cost $75,000 which was 50% more than last year’s ticket.

As explained in a piece in Vogue that ran ahead of the gala, Gladstone chose a look created by Gabriela Hearst and the Kiowa jeweler Keri Ataumbi.

“I am so in love with the Met, and getting to become a part of its history is truly moving,” Gladstone said to the acclaimed fashion magazine.

Vogue’s story went on to explain that while the Met Gala is often an exercise in who can wear the boldest look, it was important to Hearst and Ataumbi to create a final design that was impactful yet subtle.

“The Met Gala is a competition of attention-grabbing — everybody’s dresses are on steroids,” Hearst noted.

Having the spirit of Indigenous design present at the famed Manhattan event meant everything to the actress.

“Indigenous people have always belonged in the world of luxury fashion; beauty is embedded in our cultures,” she explained.

Gee Scott, host of “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio joked about putting together a GoFundMe for him to raise money to go to the event.

“Chances are, I’m not going to be able to afford to go and chances are, the GoFundMe won’t get enough, I probably might get up to about $125. And that won’t be enough. But one of the things that really stands out to me about this event is that it’s a mystery,” Scott said.

Because we see them on the red carpet. But once you see them on the red carpet and interviews are done, when they go in, there’s no cell phones. No reporters, nobody can go in there so you don’t get an opportunity to know,” he continued.

Gee then brought up the idea of putting together a KIRO Newsradio Met Gala.

“What I was thinking was this. Me, Dave Ross put together our own big party here where we don’t allow cell phones or anything. People get dressed to the nines to help raise money,” Scott said.

“For journalism?” Colleen O’Brien, host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio asked.

“No, to help raise money for me to go to the Met Gala,” Scott replied.

Dave Ross, host of “Seattle’s Morning News,” joked that he would wear his REI hiking gear.

The Met Gala launched the costume institute’s spring exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which opens to the public on Friday.

