Ross: Conservative activist earns applause for pledging an ‘end of Democracy’

In yet another prediction of democracy’s demise, I heard this clip quite a lot over the weekend.

“Welcome, I just wanted to say welcome to the end of democracy. We’re here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will. We will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here. That’s right because all glory is not to government, all glory is to God.”

That was Jack Posobiec, conservative television host of last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) holding up but was described in one report as a necklace with a cross as he spoke. Sounds to me like a Catholic rosary, which I know pretty well. I wasn’t sure what he meant by “bringing it back” since it’s already here. So I took the bait and listened to the whole speech to find out just what he was getting at.

More Dave Ross commentaries: Is the Wild West of social media over after Senate hearing?

“We will begin with ending paper ballots and ending Election Day,” Posobiec continued. “We will remove all voter ID and all citizenship requirements for voting. We will replace in-person voting with low-integrity mail-in options and drop boxes. We are going to censor social media. We’re going to lock up protesters if anyone has a problem with it.”

He was trolling us because, as he sees it, all those things are being done not by MAGA Republicans, but by anti-MAGA Democrats.

“We’re going to arrest the opposition leader four times,” Posobiec said. “We’ll flood the nation with millions of invaders who vote the way we want. Release violent criminals into the cities. Disarm the populace.”

The theme here is that Jan. 6 was a righteous attack not on democracy, but on those who threaten democracy.

“Folks, this is their democracy. This is the regime that we will overturn,” Posobiec said to applause at the CPAC convention. “They say democracy, but they mean authoritarianism and we know it.

I was waiting for him to explain Trump’s dictator-for-a-day promise, but it didn’t come up in the speech. Although, he did say he would exterminate the federal government as we know it.

More from Dave Ross: Voters can help cull bad politicians from the herd early

“And after we raise that swamp to the ground, we will establish the new American republic on its ashes and our first order of business will be righteous retribution for those who betrayed America,” Posobiec said. “They will be judged.”

So, that rosary may come in handy. If nothing else, you have to admire the self-confidence. This man truly seems to know the future. And this isn’t his first prediction either. Two years ago at the 2022 CPAC convention, he predicted this.

“I think that Hillary Clinton, as of right now, is amping up efforts for a rematch,” Posobiec said in 2022. “She wants to get back in the ring again.”

Well, it’s still early in the campaign.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/thedaveross