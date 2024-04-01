Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

FAA concerned about mental health after pilot allegedly tried to shut off engines mid-flight

Apr 1, 2024, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on ...

An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

(Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may change some mental health rules for pilots in an effort to ENCOURAGE them to get care.

This comes after investigators said an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot tried to shut down the engines during a Horizon Airlines Flight on October 22, 2023.

The flight was on its way from Everett to San Francisco when Joseph Emerson, who was authorized to ride in the cockpit, allegedly tried to stop the flight.

Past coverage: Off-duty pilot claimed ‘nervous breakdown’ before trying to shutdown plane engines

Pilot says ‘I am not OK’ before allegedly trying to shut off engines

Court documents show that while sitting in the cock-pit jump seat, 44-year-old Emerson said “I am not OK,” before reaching up and grabbing fire handles that are used to shut off fuel to the engines.

After struggling with the pilots, he left the cockpit. Emerson told a flight attendant, “You need to cuff me or it’s going to be bad.”

While cuffed, Emerson tried to open a door in flight, before the plane landed safely in Portland.

He later told officers he thought he was having a nervous breakdown and had struggled with depression.

On December 7, 2023, Emerson was released from jail pending trial, after an Oregon judge approved it. Emerson pled not guilty to reduced charges of reckless endangerment, he previously faced attempted murder charges.

Emerson is banned from boarding any operable aircraft. He is also prohibited from possessing any synthetic intoxicating substances and narcotic drugs.

More background: Ex-pilot accused of trying to cut plane engines released from jail pending trial

FAA, experts discuss why pilots don’t report mental health issues

In December, the FAA convened a panel of experts, including medical professionals, academics, members of the aviation industry and representatives for pilots and air traffic controllers.

The group was tasked with looking at how to “break down barriers that prevent pilots and air traffic controllers from reporting mental health issues,” according to the FAA.

The FAA said it is reviewing the suggestions, which include relaxing rules that require pilots to disclose when they’re undergoing talk therapy sessions and reducing the amount of time pilots are restricted from flying after changing certain medications.

“Studies show that barriers to seeking mental health care can produce additional stressors and anxiety, which can ultimately create aviation safety hazards that would not otherwise exist,” writes the report.

The report said, for example, if someone is going through a divorce, they might not get help because they don’t want to report it to the FAA and risk losing their certification.

The Aviation Rulemaking Committee is hoping the FAA will incentivize people to seek mental health care. The committee also hopes that reporting will be a less intimidating process where people won’t feel like their jobs will be threatened.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: Janet Garcia appeared via video link from the Snohomish County Jail. She is accused of killi...

James Lynch

Mother appears in court as documents state Everett boy, 4, was stabbed repeatedly

Janet Garcia, 27, appeared a Snohomish County court Monday in connection to the death of an Everett boy, her 4-year-old son.

17 minutes ago

we heart seattle human remains...

Sam Campbell

In Plain Sight: How controversial nonprofit We Heart Seattle uncovered human remains

We Heart Seattle's initial cleanup of a city park was interrupted by a grim discovery when their volunteers found decaying human remains.

9 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: In Plain Sight: Civic Duty or Civic Disruption? (Part Two)

We Heart Seattle Founder Andrea Suarez says the city enables homeless people to die in the woods forgotten, blaming the city’s policies on drug addiction. Her commitment to do things her own way has left her out of coordination with King County and the City of Seattle. But critics say We Heart Seattle may not […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: In Plain Sight: Questions surround We Heart Seattle, King County policies (Part 3)

Scrutiny leveled at We Heart Seattle often references one of its former board presidents, Kevin Dahlgren, who now faces criminal charges in Oregon. He’s accused of stealing the identities of homeless people while working as an outreach worker in a Portland suburb. But DJ Ziegler, a homeless man now helping We Heart Seattle in its […]

20 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: In Plain Sight: A Body in the Woods (Part One)

In early January, volunteers with nonprofit We Heart Seattle uncovered human remains in a homeless encampment – tucked just out of view from a busy Seattle intersection. The person’s body was there on city land, apparently long enough to decay down to the bone. We Heart Seattle wonders why the person had been forgotten so […]

20 hours ago

studded tires...

Ted Buehner

Washington drivers need to remove studded tires as March 31 deadline arrives

WSDOT said studded tires damage pavement on roads, costing taxpayers additional road repair and maintenance costs.

1 day ago

FAA concerned about mental health after pilot allegedly tried to shut off engines mid-flight