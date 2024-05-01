The Village Theatre production of “The Fantasticks” is now playing in Everett and for Pacific Northwest native Michael Sharon it’s a homecoming.

As the character El Gallo, Sharon sings one of the most recognizable songs, “Try to Remember.” His buttery baritone notes urge the audience to remember the innocent days of their youth.

Sharon said it’s a surprisingly profound piece.

“The lyric that really pops for me is: without a hurt the heart is hollow,” he said. “It’s really those moments that we grow and we learn more about what it means to be human in all of its forms.”

More from Heather Bosch: Storm announce the return of Sue Bird

Head here or click on the player below to find out how he has grown through family health emergencies, pandemic theater shutdowns and his pivotal decision to become an artist.

Readers can find out just how long he’s known me as well. (Hint: We met when we were both sopranos).

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch