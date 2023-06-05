Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Brush fires in Bellevue, Orondo start Washington wildfire season

Jun 5, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:57 pm

Washington wildfire season...

A wildfire outside Orondo, Wash., spread to around 70 acres Saturday before firefighters were able to slow the burn. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of the Orondo Firefighters Association)

(Photo courtesy of the Orondo Firefighters Association)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s not even summer and wildfire season is already underway in Washington state after two brush fires — one near Bellevue, and the other in the central Washington town of Orondo — broke out over the weekend.

Bellevue Fire crews responded to reports of trees smoldering Sunday afternoon at the Ebsworth Trailhead at 121st Avenue SE and SE 9th Place.

It was the second fire crews said they had put out that day.

“Our beautiful surroundings, with lush forests and scenic landscapes, are a double-edged sword. While they offer tranquility and natural splendor, they also increase the risk of wildfires,” Bellevue Fire said in a statement to the community. “However, by adopting defensible space practices, we can strike a harmonious balance between preserving our environment and safeguarding our lives.”

Another fire outside Orondo, Wash., spread to around 70 acres Saturday before firefighters were able to slow the burn. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An evacuation order was issued for the area east of Fisher Lane, and by Sunday evening, the fire was about 75% contained.

King County issues Stage 1 Burn Ban with wildfire season approaching

Counties have already started their annual burn bans to prevent wildfires from starting before they begin.

The King County Fire Chief’s Association implemented a Stage 1 burn ban for June 1, with the ban specifically relating to yard debris and residential burning. Skagit County will be implementing its burn ban June 9.

Multiple fire science agencies have already declared the state to already be in “wildfire season,” and the Department of Natural Resources claimed the wet winter and early spring helped grasslands grow taller, making the landscape more susceptible to larger fires.

State officials have burned approximately 2,000 acres to prevent more severe wildfires later this year through multiple controlled burns, beginning in April, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

“Prescribed fire is one of the most important tools we have to restore the health of our forests,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Prescribed fire is one of the most cost-effective ways for us to remove excess fuels and create defensible space for wildland firefighters as they fight to protect our homes and communities each summer.”

Officials are anticipating this year’s wildfire season to stretch on later into the year, possibly all the way into November.

The early fires are due to an unusually warm and dry May, the National Weather Service said, with only about half of the average amount of rainfall. On average, Sea-Tac observes 1.88 inches of rain but in 2023, they only recorded 0.93 inches. The total rain for the year is also about a six-inch deficit, with 18.77 inches of rain being the average Seattle rainfall between January and May, while in 2023, there have only been 12.8 inches. 

Local News

Great Seattle Fire...

Ted Buehner

Could ‘Great Seattle Fire’ happen again with current warm streak?

Tuesday, June 6 marks the date of the tragic 1889 Great Seattle Fire that burned 25 blocks of downtown waterfront Seattle.

14 hours ago

seattle raise child...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle ranks among most expensive in US to raise a child

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area ranks 34th in the nation in the cost to raise a child, according to a study from SmartAsset.

14 hours ago

Macklemore Climate Pledge Arena...

L.B. Gilbert

Macklemore announces first show at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle native Macklemore announced Monday he would be performing his first show at Climate Pledge Arena in December.

14 hours ago

AG neglect case...

Kate Stone

WA AG settles neglect, document withholding case for $3.1M

The AG's office will pay more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit over a woman who was allegedly mistreated at an adult family home in Kent.

14 hours ago

cuts schools seattle middle school measles...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle school returns in-person after student contracts measles

A Seattle middle school was closed from May 26 - June 2 due to a student contracting measles. Students are able to return to school Monday.

14 hours ago

Kent rock...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Kent man says someone threw rock, shattering his windshield on I-5

A Kent man captured video of someone running onto I-5 and deliberately throwing a rock at his windshield, as he drove by.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Brush fires in Bellevue, Orondo start Washington wildfire season