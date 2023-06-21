Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Concerns about sub’s ‘potential extreme danger’ to passengers raised years before it vanished

Jun 21, 2023, 6:41 AM | Updated: 8:44 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 The disappearance of a submersible in the North Atlantic with five people aboard is bringing earlier safety concerns to light.

Everett-based OceanGate faced a 2018 complaint filed by a former employee.

According to court documents, David Lochridge claimed he was fired for expressing concerns about the vessel’s safety. The company sued Lochridge, accusing him of disclosing confidential information.

Lochridge responded with a court filing, saying he advised OceanGate to conduct more tests on the vessel’s hull.

The document added that Lochridge believed the company could “subject passengers to potential extreme danger in an experimental submersible.”

OceanGate has said the vessel can dive about 13,000 feet with a comfortable safety margin. The wreckage of the Titanic, which the missing sub, Titan, was touring, is nearly 13,000 feet below the surface.

Also in 2018, the trade group Marine Technology Society wrote to OceanGate with its reservations about the sub’s safety.

According to the New York Times, the group was concerned that OceanGate’s “experimental” approach could have potentially “catastrophic” effects that could impact their industry.

In addition, OceanGate CEO Rush Stockton was sued for fraud this year by a couple who had their expedition aboard the Titan canceled several times due to safety concerns and equipment failure.

The structure of Titan has also come under scrutiny, with a clip from last year’s CBS Sunday Morning feature about the vessel now going viral. It’s received almost 20 million views as of Tuesday evening.

CBS science correspondent David Rogue went onboard Titan in 2022, and at the time, he questioned the safety of the vessel, and read aloud the disclaimer he had to sign for the voyage.

“An experimental submersible vessel that has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body, and could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma, or death,” Rogue read aloud.

The piece also showed a game controller that was being used to navigate the vessel.

“I couldn’t help noticing how many pieces of this sub seemed improvised,” Rogue said in his report.

“We run this whole thing with this game controller,” Rush said.

But Rush stressed that critical safety elements were “buttoned down” – like the pressure vessel, which he said OceanGate worked on with Boeing, NASA, and the University of Washington.

Our reporter Deedee Sun spoke with marine salvage expert Bob Mester on Tuesday about what may have happened to the submersible and his thoughts about whether those on board can survive.

Local News

seattle street racing...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle considers proposal for cameras to prevent street racing

Seattle residents fed up with street racing could find some relief if a new proposal makes it through the city council.

12 hours ago

Seattle daycare costs...

Micki Gamez

Report: Seattle families pay up to $30K annually for daycare

The annual costs of daycare in the greater Seattle region is between a whopping $25,000-$30,000, according to Axios Seattle.

12 hours ago

jblm gorge shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

JBLM Army Ranger suspected of Gorge shooting knew victim

Officials confirmed a JBLM soldier is the person arrested by police for the mass shooting near the Gorge Amphitheater.

12 hours ago

Good Samaritan nurses...

Bill Kaczaraba

Puyallup nurses consider strike vote at MultiCare Good Samaritan

Approximately 750 registered nurses at MultiCare Good Samaritan in Puyallup are considering a strike vote Wednesday night.

12 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. ...

Associated Press

FTC accuses Amazon of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent

The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.

12 hours ago

Officer injured Involved Collision in South Lake Union Neighborhood...

L.B. Gilbert

SPD Report: Officer was driving 74 mph before killing pedestrian

A new report has been released about the SPD officer that hit and killed a pedestrian while driving to an emergency call in January.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Concerns about sub’s ‘potential extreme danger’ to passengers raised years before it vanished