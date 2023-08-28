Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: I’m actually impressed with Trump’s mug shot

Aug 28, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:15 am

trump mug shot...

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

I have to admit the Trump mug shot impressed me.

Actually, I feel like it’s following me. It’s the face of Uncle Sam on the “I Want You” poster.

More from Dave Ross: Is Vivek Ramaswamy Trumpier that Trump himself?

It’s how Superman’s face looks when he turns on his X-ray vision. It’s a face that tells witnesses, “I know where you live.” It’s a face that tells rival candidates, “Don’t waste your time.”

But above all, it’s a middle finger aimed at the FBI, the IRS, the Justice Department, and any government authority. “You have no power here” is what it says.

He wears each indictment like a Purple Heart.

And his supporters love it. But they’re not alone. I have to believe that every white-collar criminal in America, whether Democrat or Republican, is rooting for him. They, too, hate the FBI and the IRS.

They, too, believe that their white-collar crimes are all about free speech. That they were just pushing boundaries. Thinking outside the box. And always abiding by the law, or at least the law as interpreted by lawyers who were paid to make it sound legal.

The mug shot is the mascot for creative accountants, tax cheats, fraud artists, and anybody whose recipe for success is to bend the rules and then blame your legal advisors if you get caught.

Anyway, the polls are clear, and the decision’s been made, so let’s just get on with the convention so that Trump can announce his Vice President.

I predict it will be Hunter Biden.

