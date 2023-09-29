Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Ursula: Does grammar still matter? Not according to UW

Sep 29, 2023, 5:00 AM

grammar...

The University of Washington 'W' sign on Memorial Way (Photo courtesy of University of Washington)

(Photo courtesy of University of Washington)

Ursula Reutin's Profile Picture

BY URSULA REUTIN


Gee & Ursula Show, 9am-12pm on KIRO Newsradio

Does proper grammar still matter in today’s digital age? In my opinion, yes! Whether it’s a misspelled word or run-on sentences, it drives me batty when I see a social media post or blog and it’s clear someone didn’t bother to check their grammar.

In this age of texting, so many people have given up on punctuation and capitalization. I’ve actually had a young person (one of my sons) laugh at me because I still use commas and capital letters in my text messages. But I’m not ready to give up on proper grammar! I believe it does matter and should still be emphasized in our schools.

More from The Gee and Ursula Show: Accused chef Edouardo Jordan ‘wants to be accountable,’ reopens restaurant

But not everyone seems to agree. Jake Harper, a 19-year-old University of Washington (UW) student, joined The Gee and Ursula Show Thursday to discuss what he found when he created a website that can help students get into some of UW’s most competitive academic majors. You can listen to the full interview here:

“As we all know, the stress of applying into your major is all too familiar,” Harper wrote on his website. “I can remember so many times where I wished I could teleport into the decision room and grab their grading rubric to see for myself what they were really looking for. So, that’s exactly what I asked for. To my surprise, they actually gave me all of the closed-capacity rubrics. With that, I decided to make this website to share them with you.”

Harper found that UW’s informatics department doesn’t grade on grammar in students’ applications. That stood out to me because I think it’s something that should be considered in any application or admissions process. If I’m in charge of hiring for a company and you give me a resume that is riddled with spelling and punctuation errors, you probably won’t be hired.

More from Ursula Reutin: More work needs to be done to transform Seattle Police Department

There’s a difference between “there” versus ” their” versus “they’re.” Knowing when to use “your” versus “you’re” shows that you pay attention to details. Those types of mistakes hurt your credibility and people are going to make judgments on your competence.

Do you agree? Does grammar still matter?

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

food bank volunteers doug baldwin...

L.B. Gilbert

Doug Baldwin looks to foster ‘connected community’ with food bank volunteers

With local food banks struggling to find volunteers and gather donations, a Seahawks legend is taking action.

4 days ago

chef jordan junebaby...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Does everyone deserve a second chance? It’s complicated

Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan, once a national media darling after winning two prestigious James Beard awards, appeared on the Gee and Ursula show Tuesday.

9 days ago

chef jordan junebaby...

L.B. Gilbert

Accused chef Edouardo Jordan ‘wants to be accountable,’ reopens restaurant

On June 13, 2021, a Seattle Times article came out where five women alleged that Jordan had groped them at work.

10 days ago

(Design by )...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle Chef Edouardo Jordan responds to sexual misconduct allegations on Gee & Ursula

In 2021, two-time James Beard Award winning Chef Edouardo Jordan was accused by over a dozen women of sexual misconduct at work. Edouardo decided to stay in Seattle, and joined Gee and Ursula to discuss this event and the last couple of years for him.

10 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gee explains why people should be dating nerds

Gee Scott discussed with Ursula today why ladies should be dating nerdy guys instead of bad boys. Listen to Gee and Ursula, weekdays from 9am to 12pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3fm!

11 days ago

police woman killed comments...

L.B. Gilbert

Gee & Ursula: Police culture to blame for comments on woman killed by SPD car

Controversial body camera footage from an SPD officer responding to the scene of a woman killed in a crosswalk was released Monday. 

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ursula: Does grammar still matter? Not according to UW