Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Final phase of SR 520 plan in jeopardy

Nov 16, 2023, 5:22 AM | Updated: 7:17 am

montlake 520 finish...

The Montlake Lid project is still on schedule to wrap up in early 2024. (Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

(Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

We’re down to the final few months of construction, as the Montlake lid should be finished early in the second quarter of next year and the reversible lane from State Route 520 to the Interstate 5 express lanes should be done by June.

It’s nothing but the finishing touches that stand between now and putting a final bow on this phase of the 520 master plan.

More chokepoints: Why the new I-90 ramp meters didn’t turn on Tuesday morning

“Things that are really coming into fruition now for all that we’ve been working for the last four years,” the Washington Department of Transportation’s Steve Peer said.  “We’ve got the new direct access ramps that are getting built right now, and they will probably be built by the end of November. We have the bike and pedestrian bridge over 520 that should be complete in the first quarter of next year.”

So, all the puzzle pieces are moving into position, but not everything is rosy for the SR 520 project. The final piece of the expansion, from Montlake to I-5 over Portage Bay, sits in a precarious position.

Only two companies bid on the Portage Bay Project, and the best one is 70% of what WSDOT expected the project to cost. WSDOT expected the project to to cost about $ 800 million, while the best bid is over $1.34 billion.

So what happens now?

“We’ve worked with the governor’s office and state transportation committee leaders to discuss options moving forward,” Peer said.

Project head Omar Jepperson recently sent a note to legislators in districts 45, 46, and 48th to outline the seriousness of the situation.

It spells out the pros and cons of canceling the bid and starting over, dividing up the project or phasing it. Those are all bad options because they add time and money to the job.

As Jepperson wrote, up to seven years in delays and up to $1.5 billion in extra costs. Plus, there is a safety risk for delaying, considering the seismic vulnerability of the Portage Bay Bridge.

“Our team will continue working with WSDOT Leadership, the Governor’s Office, and Legislature to understand possible ways to close the funding gap, including through tolling, sales tax deferral, and other financing and grant opportunities,” Jepperson wrote.

And WSDOT is doing something unique here. It is keeping the best bid, which came from Skanska, open through the end of the legislative session. The bid was supposed to close next Monday, but WSDOT is working with the company to keep it open so lawmakers can find the money to finish the project.

WSDOT certainly doesn’t want to finish through Montlake and leave the final 4,000 feet of the expansion undone, but that is a possibility.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

Ramp meter...

Chris Sullivan

Why the new I-90 ramp meters didn’t turn on Tuesday morning

I have been warning drivers for years that the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) would be adding ramp meters to the I-90 connection to northbound I-5.

2 days ago

wsdot mountain snow...

Chris Sullivan

WSDOT claims it’s ready for mountain snow

Last year, WSDOT was down more than 120 people. WSDOT's Tina Werner said this year the agency is only down 25 positions.

7 days ago

i-405...

Chris Sullivan

I-405 to close over the weekend for overpass demolition

For those that didn't know, going in and picking out a broken girder or two in the middle of the bridge is pretty complicated, expensive and time-consuming.

13 days ago

I-5/I-90 Ramp meter...

Chris Sullivan

Massive change coming for drivers between I-90 and I-5 in Seattle

The need for last-second dangerous merging and lane changing is almost over between I-90 and northbound I-5 in Seattle.

14 days ago

east link line vote Sound transit delay...

Chris Sullivan

Light rail trains begin testing between Bellevue and Redmond

Trains are coming to the east link light rail tracks, so watch out for the rail crossings!

16 days ago

Winter driving...

Nate Connors

Studded-tire season begins again Nov. 1

Nov. 1 is when studded tires become legal in our state. This applies to all vehicles including out of state with no exceptions.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Final phase of SR 520 plan in jeopardy