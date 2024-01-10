Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Enter to win a Big Game Watch Party at Tulalip Resort Casino!

Jan 10, 2024, 11:39 AM | Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 1:10 pm

...

Football fans! KIRO Newsradio and DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino have your chance to win an exciting big game watch party! Enter below for your chance to win what you need to throw a watch party for you and five of your friends, including a reserved table in front of DraftKing’s Sportsbook’s 840 square foot LED wall for the big game on February 11th! In addition to this reserved space, you’ll receive a $500 gift card to buy food and beverages at Tulalip Casino and a $500 Seattle football team store card to deck yourself out for the big game!

Sweepstakes dates are January 15 through February 4, 2024. Must be 21 years old or older to enter to win. Complete rules below. Table must be claimed by 5pm on Thursday, February 8, 2024 with the KIRO Promotions Department.

Tulalip Casino, where the action never stops.

