Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy! With exciting theme night’s focused on Pickleball, Sesame Street, Peanuts, Harry Potter, Bowling, and Flannels, how could you resist!? If that doesn’t reel you in, come out to one of the Bark in the Park Nights or catch a $10 view level ticket on a College Theme Night.

Consider a Mariners game for your next special event, date night, or just because! Learn more about the 2024 Theme Nights here.