The 2024 Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Dec 28, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 4:03 pm

...

We know your pets are your best friends, protectors, family members and constant companions, so Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack! Just submit a photo of your pet in our Pet of the Month Sweepstakes, showing off your furry companions. The Dog Pack could contain Gift Cards, Treats, Toys, and other essentials to give your pet the best home experience.

Enter your photo and complete our registration form below between now and December 31, 2024. A different pet photo will be randomly drawn at the end of each month!

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is the original make your roof last company, We do it all from gutter repair, to cleaning, installation, and even Gutter Guard. Our Guardian Guarantee will give you peace of mind knowing the job is done right from the start. We’re committed to protecting your home. That’s why we always offering flexible financing for all of Guardians award winning services. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Guard your home today.

Click here to see our current specials    CLICK HERE to learn more. 

Speaking of pets, have you met the newest member of the Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation team? Meet Charlie, Guardian’s Certified “Woof” inspector!

Photos featuring children will not be approved for this particular sweepstakes. Pet photos, please!

