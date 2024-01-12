Close
Cliff Mass on KTTH: Where the big Wash. snowstorm, cold snap will hit

Jan 11, 2024, 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Image: Hail fell in Renton on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024....

Hail fell in Renton on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio)

BY KTTH STAFF


Washingtonians have been anxiously refreshing their weather apps and pages for a simple answer: Where is the snow going to hit?

University of Washington Atmospheric Sciences professor Cliff Mass has looked at the models and knows what’s coming. We will experience potentially historically low temperatures this weekend. But will snow accompany temperatures in the teens?

The American weather model suggested the Seattle area could be hit with up to ten inches of snow. The European model suggested the snow was headed for Portland. Mass says one of these models was correct. Listen below to find out which.

